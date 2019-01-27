City
Amy Carlberg
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Airbnb Toronto

The top 10 Airbnb listings in Toronto

City
Amy Carlberg
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Airbnb is a great option in Toronto for visitors who want cheaper, more interesting accommodations than a hotel, or for locals who don’t have enough space to host. These places are all Airbnb Plus with a Superhost, so you know they’re reliable for a night’s stay or longer.

Here are my picks for the top Airbnb listings in Toronto.

Cute Cottage in Leslieville

Feel like you’re in Muskoka in the middle of the city at this cozy wood-filled coach house home that sleeps two for $130 a night.

Airbnb Toronto

Colourful Loft in Corktown

With way more personality than a hotel, this entire loft with a private deck can sleep two for $199 a night.

Airbnb Toronto

Luxurious House in the Beaches

A sweeping staircase and chandelier in this family home that sleeps up to eight in four bedrooms for $452 a night will have you forgetting you’re in an Airbnb.

Airbnb Toronto

Elegant Home in East Chinatown

Sleep up to six in this airy house with a breathtaking backyard space for $200 per night.

Airbnb Toronto

Forest View Mansion near St. Clair West

With multiple patios and close proximity to local attraction Casa Loma, this three-bedroom family home goes for $300 a night.

Airbnb Toronto

Artsy Loft in Parkdale

Feel like an artiste living in one of Toronto’s coolest neighbourhoods packed with restaurants, bars and street art by staying in this airy space that sleeps four for just $99 a night.

Airbnb Toronto

Smart Townhouse in the Junction Triangle

With three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an outdoor fireplace, this white-clad townhouse is capable of sleeping eight for the price of $190 a night.

Airbnb Toronto

Baller Rowhouse in the Distillery District

Ever wanted to nap beneath a chandelier in a king size bed? For $306 a night, you can do just that in this home that sleeps up to four.

Airbnb Toronto

Quirky House in Roncesvalles Village

With a lush backyard, two bedrooms and a two and a half bathrooms this innovative yet charming home sleeps up to six for $275 a night.

Airbnb Toronto

Rustic Restored House near Trinity Bellwoods

Steps from one of Toronto’s most beloved central parks plus independent local businesses, this house with elegant but organic touches and a backyard sleeps up to eight for $458 per night.

Lead photo by

Airbnb

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto's 407 toll highway is now even more expensive

The top 10 Airbnb listings in Toronto

Toronto's newest health care centre is not like the others

Thousands march through downtown Toronto to protest Doug Ford's OSAP cuts

Ryerson Student Union president spent thousands in tuition money at Toronto bars

Toronto is fed up with drivers who don't clear snow from their vehicles

Fare evasion on the TTC is really easy

TTC fares are officially going up