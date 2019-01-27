The top 10 Airbnb listings in Toronto

Airbnb is a great option in Toronto for visitors who want cheaper, more interesting accommodations than a hotel, or for locals who don’t have enough space to host. These places are all Airbnb Plus with a Superhost, so you know they’re reliable for a night’s stay or longer.

Here are my picks for the top Airbnb listings in Toronto.

Feel like you’re in Muskoka in the middle of the city at this cozy wood-filled coach house home that sleeps two for $130 a night.

With way more personality than a hotel, this entire loft with a private deck can sleep two for $199 a night.

A sweeping staircase and chandelier in this family home that sleeps up to eight in four bedrooms for $452 a night will have you forgetting you’re in an Airbnb.

Sleep up to six in this airy house with a breathtaking backyard space for $200 per night.

With multiple patios and close proximity to local attraction Casa Loma, this three-bedroom family home goes for $300 a night.

Feel like an artiste living in one of Toronto’s coolest neighbourhoods packed with restaurants, bars and street art by staying in this airy space that sleeps four for just $99 a night.

With three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an outdoor fireplace, this white-clad townhouse is capable of sleeping eight for the price of $190 a night.

Ever wanted to nap beneath a chandelier in a king size bed? For $306 a night, you can do just that in this home that sleeps up to four.

With a lush backyard, two bedrooms and a two and a half bathrooms this innovative yet charming home sleeps up to six for $275 a night.

Steps from one of Toronto’s most beloved central parks plus independent local businesses, this house with elegant but organic touches and a backyard sleeps up to eight for $458 per night.