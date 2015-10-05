City
fall colours toronto

5 hidden spots to check out fall colours in Toronto

Toronto most recognized spots for fall colours are certainly beautiful, but they can also get annoyingly busy during peak foliage season. Fortunately, there's an array of places just off the beaten track that are also stunning in autumn and well worth a visit if you're looking to do some leaf peeping without negotiating the crowds.

Here's a few underrated spots to check out fall colours in Toronto.

Craigleigh Gardens Park

A mere kilometre from the Brick Works is Craigleigh Park, a peaceful 3.4 hectare reserve filled with greenery. When the seasons start to change its tree canopy is one of the most beautiful in the city. From the park, you can then hike along scenic Milkman's Lane, which is also beautiful.

Hinder Property

This ravine area near Bathurst and Sheppard is home to a secluded hiking trail that cuts through a large wooded area that bursts with colour by mid October. Despite its proximity to Earl Bales Park, this stunning area is rarely populated. Spend a day alone among the leaves!

Chatsworth Ravine

This ravine just south of Yonge and Lawrence is a hidden gem. It may not have the grandeur of Moore Park or Glen Stewart, but it looks mighty fine dressed up in fall colours and is wonderfully quiet compared to the go-to spots around town.

Guildwood Park

At Guildwood Park you'll find much more than just greenery. Among its trails and trees there are architectural gems from historic Toronto buildings that were demolished. The place takes on an almost eerie beauty at the peak of fall when the ruins are covered in falling leaves.

Windfields Park

This former farm site offers 31 hectares of green space in the Bayview and Lawrence area. It boasts 15 bike trails as well as outdoor fitness equipment, making it ideal for those who want to view the fall colours while staying active (it really kills two birds with one stone).

Lead photo by

Ashton Pal. With files from Alice Prendergast.

