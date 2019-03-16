What university campuses used to look like in Toronto

Toronto has long been a magnet for students: what would later become the University of Toronto dates back to the 1820s and the founding of King's College, a religious university aligned with the Church of England.

Now, Toronto is home to four universities (U of T, Ryerson, York, and OCAD U) and four colleges (Humber, Seneca, George Brown, and Centennial) with several hundred thousand combined students.

Here's a look back at what university campuses (and students) used to look like in Toronto.