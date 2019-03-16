What university campuses used to look like in Toronto

Toronto has long been a magnet for students: what would later become the University of Toronto dates back to the 1820s and the founding of King's College, a religious university aligned with the Church of England.
Now, Toronto is home to four universities (U of T, Ryerson, York, and OCAD U) and four colleges (Humber, Seneca, George Brown, and Centennial) with several hundred thousand combined students.
Here's a look back at what university campuses (and students) used to look like in Toronto.
University of Toronto students at Annesley Hall, 1907.
Students in the Wood House women's residence in 1907.
Art students in an unidentified university studying in an empty swimming pool, c. 1908.
A life drawing class at the Central Ontario School of Art, a precursor to OCAD University, at the Grange in 1911.
Two residents of Burwash Hall at the University of Toronto in 1911.
Students in the halls of residence at U of T's Knox College, c. 1911.
Graduates of U of T some time between 1912 and 1916.
The University of Toronto women's hockey team in 1912.
Military students at the University of Toronto learn airframe repair on an early aircraft, c. 1914.
University of Toronto's Hart House, c. 1920.
University College, 1923.
Students on the lawn outside University College in 1928.
Trinity College in what is now Trinity-Bellwoods Park in 1929.
George Brown architecture students at drafting tables, 1950-1970.
Television repair at George Brown.
George Brown students learning typewriter repairs at 37 Dartnell Ave.
Vanier College residence at York University in the 1960s.
Knox College, now under renovations, on Spadina in the 1970s.
The York University library under construction in 1970.
View across the newly-completed Devonian Pond at the Ryerson Polytechnical Institute, 1978.
Aerial view of the Ryerson Campus from Yonge St. in the 1980s or 1990s.
Yonge and Gould looking into the Ryerson Campus c. 1980s.
St. James campus during renovations.
George Brown's St. James campus shortly after opening.
Photos by
the Toronto Archives. Written by Chris Bateman.