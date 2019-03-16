City
Staff
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto university archives

What university campuses used to look like in Toronto

City
Staff
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto has long been a magnet for students: what would later become the University of Toronto dates back to the 1820s and the founding of King's College, a religious university aligned with the Church of England.

Now, Toronto is home to four universities (U of T, Ryerson, York, and OCAD U) and four colleges (Humber, Seneca, George Brown, and Centennial) with several hundred thousand combined students.

Here's a look back at what university campuses (and students) used to look like in Toronto.

toronto university archives

University of Toronto students at Annesley Hall, 1907.

toronto university archives

Students in the Wood House women's residence in 1907.

toronto university archives

Art students in an unidentified university studying in an empty swimming pool, c. 1908.

toronto university archives

A life drawing class at the Central Ontario School of Art, a precursor to OCAD University, at the Grange in 1911.

toronto university archives

Two residents of Burwash Hall at the University of Toronto in 1911.

toronto university archives

Students in the halls of residence at U of T's Knox College, c. 1911.

toronto university archives

Graduates of U of T some time between 1912 and 1916.

toronto university archives

The University of Toronto women's hockey team in 1912.

toronto university archives

Military students at the University of Toronto learn airframe repair on an early aircraft, c. 1914.

toronto university archives

University of Toronto's Hart House, c. 1920.

toronto university archives

University College, 1923.

toronto university archives

Students on the lawn outside University College in 1928.

toronto university archives

Trinity College in what is now Trinity-Bellwoods Park in 1929.

toronto university archives

George Brown architecture students at drafting tables, 1950-1970.

toronto university archives

Television repair at George Brown.

toronto university archives

George Brown students learning typewriter repairs at 37 Dartnell Ave.

toronto university archives

Vanier College residence at York University in the 1960s.

toronto university archives

Knox College, now under renovations, on Spadina in the 1970s.

toronto university archives

The York University library under construction in 1970.

toronto university archives

View across the newly-completed Devonian Pond at the Ryerson Polytechnical Institute, 1978.

toronto university archives

Aerial view of the Ryerson Campus from Yonge St. in the 1980s or 1990s.

toronto university archives

Yonge and Gould looking into the Ryerson Campus c. 1980s.

toronto university archives

St. James campus during renovations.

toronto university archives

George Brown's St. James campus shortly after opening.

Photos by

the Toronto Archives. Written by Chris Bateman.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Hundreds gathered at Toronto vigil for New Zealand mosque attack victims

10 Toronto intersections as they were in the 1990s

What university campuses used to look like in Toronto

Toronto Police investigation shuts down DVP and TTC subway service

Young people flock to Queen's Park for mass climate change protest

The City of Toronto is conducting a weekend pothole blitz

Toronto Zoo wants $5 million city loan for an after hours light exhibit

Toronto police monitoring local mosques following New Zealand attack