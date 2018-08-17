This is what King West looked like in the 1980s

The King West of the 1980s was a different place than it is today. One of those areas that's undergone an almost complete transformation, prior to a condo boom that kicked off in the late 1990s, for over 100 years the street was dominated by Massey Ferguson, one of the world's leading manufacturers of agricultural equipment.

The Toronto Works of Massey Ferguson took up much of the area along King West from Bathurst to Sudbury Street as far back as the late 19th century when the company was Toronto's leading employer.

This ain't no Distillery District. Although a few signs of the former industrial character of the area remain, when the area was re-zoned for residential development in 1996, warehouse conversions weren't at the top of the list.

And that's why these images, which might not seem particularly remarkable on the surface, are nevertheless fascinating.