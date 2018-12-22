City
Toronto 1890

This is what Toronto looked like in the 1890s

Toronto of the 1890s was a place where the skyline was dominated by churches, and dense construction took up what would now be considered only a small portion of the downtown core.

But, it was also beautiful place. Along with the construction of buildings like the Flatiron (Gooderham Building), the Ontario Legislature (Queen's Park) and the Armouries (sadly gone), the expression "city within a park" resonates with particular force when looking at these images.

What was Toronto of the 1890s like? Well, the tallest building was the Beard Building at seven storeys, the Distillery District was just that, public transit might involve the use of horses and E.J. Lennox was the resident star-chitect.

Here's what it all looked like.

1890

Confederation Life Building

Confederation Life Building

Toronto 1890s

Jarvis Collegiate

Toronto 1890s

Knox College

Toronto 1890s

University College, U of T post fire

Toronto 1890s

Victoria Row

Toronto 1890s

Yonge North of Queen

1891

Toronto 1890s

Horticultural Gardens

Toronto 1890s

Single track, double deck car

Toronto 1890s

Snow sweeper

1892

E.J. Lennox

E. J. Lennox

York Club Toronto

Gooderham House (now York Club)

Toronto 1890s

Laying tracks for electric cars

1893

Old Union Station

Old Union Station

Toronto 1890s

Toronto Railway Company (a predecessor to the TTC)

1894

Toronto 1890s

The Esplanade

Toronto 1890s

Map of the city

1895

Toronto 1890s

Queen's Park

Toronto 1890s

Toronto Bay

Toronto 1890s

Toronto City Hall (early in the decade)

Toronto 1890s

Yonge Street

1896

Toronto 1890s

Gooderham and Worts (Distillery District)

Toronto 1890s

Metropolitan Methodist Church

Toronto 1890s

Queen approaching Dufferin

Toronto 1890s

Single Truck car at Broadview and Danforth

Toronto 1890s

University Avenue

1897

Toronto 1890s

College Street

Toronto 1890s

Looking south from Queen's Park

Toronto 1890s

Yonge Street

1898

Toronto 1890s

North Parkdale CPR Station

Toronto 1890s

Proposal for Victoria Square

1899

Toronto 1890s

Cyclist passing City Hall

Toronto 1890s

Don Jail

Toronto 1890s

Knox College

Photos by

The Toronto Archives and the Wikimedia Commons. Written by Derek Flack.

