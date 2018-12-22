This is what Toronto looked like in the 1890s

Toronto of the 1890s was a place where the skyline was dominated by churches, and dense construction took up what would now be considered only a small portion of the downtown core.

But, it was also beautiful place. Along with the construction of buildings like the Flatiron (Gooderham Building), the Ontario Legislature (Queen's Park) and the Armouries (sadly gone), the expression "city within a park" resonates with particular force when looking at these images.

What was Toronto of the 1890s like? Well, the tallest building was the Beard Building at seven storeys, the Distillery District was just that, public transit might involve the use of horses and E.J. Lennox was the resident star-chitect.

Here's what it all looked like.

1890