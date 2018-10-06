This is what Toronto looked like in the 1900s

Toronto in the 1900s didn't much resemble the city we know today. Not only was the skyline virtually undeveloped—the tallest structures were the Temple Building at 10 storeys and the Trader's Bank Building at 15 storeys—but the Bloor Viaduct was yet to link the east and west sides of the city.

Old Union Station and the Yonge Street Warf were still the main arrival points for the city, and Hanlan's Point was the place to be during the summer months.

On the flip side, what's now Old City Hall was already a towering and familiar presence, having been completed in 1899, and places like the St. Lawrence Market and the University of Toronto would be easily recognized by anyone able to travel back in time to that period.

In the 1900s, Toronto had a population of approximately 210,000 people, horses and carriages were still common on city streets, and the city suffered one of the worst fires in its history, losing almost all of the main commercial district (bounded by Bay, Wellington, Yonge, and Front Streets).

Here's what Toronto looked like through the 1900s.

1900

1901

1902

1903

1904

1905

1906

1907

1908

1909