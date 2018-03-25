The top 5 spaces for working remotely in Toronto

The top spaces for working remotely in Toronto come with a small but necessary checklist of requirements: uninterrupted free WiFi, a place to sit, and ideally, silence. Access to caffeine helps too, but let's not get choosey.

Here are my picks for the top spaces to working remotely in Toronto.

MaRS

As one of the most innovative spaces in the city, this building by Yonge and College has tons of places to get creative, whether its on their ground floor public spaces or in their Live Labs, the prime spot for brainstorming courtesy of CIBC.

Coworking Spaces

Sometimes, seeing other people get their grind on can inspire you to do the same. If you hate working from home but need a regular spot to work from, there's plenty of shared offices that offer memberships with perks like stunning spaces, meeting rooms and even cafes.

Toronto Reference Library

Not only is it one of the most beautiful indoor spaces in Toronto, this library is so spacious, you're bound to find the perfect corner to hunker down and get to work. The universal rule of library silence, free WiFi and a Balzacs on the first floor has your checklist covered.

A Toronto coffee shop

Our city is teeming with coffee shops, so if you're not picky about noise levels, head to one of the many cafes with free WiFi and caffeinate yourself with a nice cup of get-your-butt-to-work, with a plate of cafe sustenance to keep the hunger at bay.

A hotel lobby

Heading to a ritzy lobby may not be your gut reaction when faced with impending deadlines and Skype meetings, but some hotel lobbies are ideal for working, equipped with WiFi and comfier-than-average chairs that make the occasional concierge side-eye totally worth it.