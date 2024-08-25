One of the oldest theatres in Ontario is closing after 110 years

One of Ontario's oldest theatres is gearing up to close its doors at the end of its next season.

The century-old Royal George Theatre, which is operated by the Shaw Festival in Niagara-on-the-Lake, is preparing to shut down in 2025 due to the building's failing foundation.

The 305-seat theatre was built in 1915 on the site of a blacksmith shop and was an entertainment venue for troops garrisoned in the town during the First World War.

The Shaw acquired the theatre in 1980, and has since hosted countless productions. However, the building's age and structure have become an issue in the past several years. During its last season, a water leak in the theatre's foundation led to the cancellation of several shows.

The theatre's upcoming closure was announced in a press release detailing its 2025 season.

"For decades, our beloved faux-Edwardian Royal George Theatre has needed a rebuild, due to its failing foundation, and that issue cannot be further mitigated. At the conclusion of our 2025 rendition of A Christmas Carol, the George will close its doors on this incarnation,” announced Tim Jennings, The Shaw's executive director.

"Working with governments, we hope to be able to rebuild this jewel box theatre with a future of access and sustainability in mind."

Jennings said that The Shaw hopes to amplify the "treasured space" with 21st-century amenities and technology, which will hopefully allow it to be accessible to every patron for the years to come.

The Shaw Festival's 63rd season begins with C.S. Lewis' The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe on April 9 and concludes with Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol on December 21, 2025.