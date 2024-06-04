Arts
Jack Landau
Posted 7 hours ago
Four Toronto subway stations being transformed into free art galleries this month

The annual Luminato Festival Toronto is back this month and will animate destinations all over the city with fun pop-up installations and events for a 12-day-long celebration of art.

Even getting to the various Luminato installations will be an experience, as four of the TTC's subway stations will be transformed through a free pop-up art exhibit called SPACED.

From Wednesday, June 5, through Sunday, June 16, your TTC fare doubles as admission to these pop-up art displays at four subway stations spaced across the city.

The free exhibit runs at Kennedy, York University, Finch, and Spadina subway stations.

Curated by Banded Purple, the installation is described as a celebration of "the notion that art can be found in every corner and can permeate every aspect of our lives."

Developed through the City's Artist in Residence Program, with the support of Power Corporation, SPACED is intended to inspire commuters to "recognize the beauty that exists in the world even in the most unlikely of spaces," a somewhat subtle if not unintentional jab at the TTC.

Seventeen different Toronto artists are featured in the installation, including Brendan George Ko, Winnie Truong, and William Ukoh.

SPACED offers a perfect way to enjoy Luminato while on your way to other Luminato events like the highly-anticipated Luminato in the Square art and concert event — or anywhere else in the city, for that matter.

Jack Landau
