Freakily immersive theatre experience made famous in New York coming to Toronto

A bone-chilling immersive theatre experience is coming to Toronto next month, and it looks absolutely insane in the best way.

Just because we're far from Halloween, doesn't mean you can't get your dose of spooky in Toronto. Eve of St. George, an immersive theatrical experience, is set to open in Toronto in February, and it looks absolutely wild.

Described as a "voyeuristic, immersive retelling of Dracula," by TranscenDance Project, the creators of the experience, audiences are invited to explore the story by living it first-hand, navigating the space and even becoming part of the performance.

An experience that organizers say is "equal parts unnerving and seductive," you and your fellow audience members don a mask and are set free to roam all four floors of the venue, piecing together the story as performers act around you.

You can even indulge your nosiest wishes, having the opportunity to raid the belongings of the characters in the show.

The show debuted to sold-out Toronto audiences in 2018 and 2019, and this will be the last time the city will have the chance to experience this spooky and sexy performance.

Eve of St. George will run in Toronto from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24 at the Great Hall. Tickets are on sale now.