The world's biggest improv comedy competition is coming to Toronto

Did you know that the world's biggest improv comedy competition takes place annually right here in Toronto?

Each year, running from January until April, anywhere from 90 to 256 comedy duos compete for improvised comedy glory, and a grand prize of $1000 in a competition aptly named The World's Biggest Improv Tournament.

The show takes place weekly at The Social Capital (SoCap) theatre on the Danforth, with different teams competing to move forward in the competition. Audience members are given the chance to vote for two teams to move forward and duke it out in the next round.

The competition's two producers, Toronto comedians Matt McCready and Antonis Varkaris, also each get a vote.

The competition has featured Canadian Comedy Award winners, performers from The Second City, and even Saturday Night Live alum the late Tony Rosato.

While the competition is an entertaining and hilarious time for audience members, it is also a very real opportunity for Toronto comics to get their name out there and score new opportunities in a city well known for the comedic talent it's produced over the years.

The competition is set to kick off in early January with a slew of new and returning talent. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite when they become available.

In the meantime, Social Capital hosts a number of comedy shows throughout the year, including the Beer Beer Comedy show and a weekly improv show that includes two free tall cans of beer with the purchase of a $25 ticket.