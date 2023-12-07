ROM responds to complaints that tickets to its NYE party are way more expensive this year

The ROM's annual NYE party is known as one of the best in Toronto, offering up a chance to enjoy music, drinks, food and live entertainment as you ring in the New Year among the museum's one-of-a-kind relics.

Though the extravaganza has sold out within minutes in previous years, some may be a bit more hesitant to attend the 2024 iteration, which is a special edition of the ROM's After Dark series, due to what a few people are calling "significant" price increases.

As one person noted on Reddit last week, tickets cost 1.5 to 1.9x this year compared to last, depending on whether partygoers nab early bird, regular or last-chance entry.

"The event seems no different than last year when I paid $130 per person," the disgruntled customer wrote along with an excerpt from the ROM website showing ticket prices of $195 to a whopping $250. "Same one drink/food ticket per person and access to all exhibitions."

While some in the comments have been quick to bemoan the rising cost of this and everything else in the city — one pointed out that early bird tickets to the same shindig were only $65 in 2016 — the museum is assuring patrons that the hike is to fund what it promises to be a blowout affair more impressive than other years.

"We have a great lineup and are hoping to make this bigger and better this year! It will be quite a full evening starting at 8 p.m. and continuing to 1:30 a.m., with live performances throughout," the institution's media relations team tells blogTO.

This year is to be hosted by Last One Laughing Canada star Brandon Ash-Mohammed, and will have a '90s/'00s dance party, drag karaoke with Canada's Drag Race's Miss Moco, a midnight jazz lounge with Sean Stanley Trio, a Brazilian dance workshop, as well as performances by Montreal's Saxsyndrum, Afro-Cuban dancers Battle of Santiago, and multiple DJs.

The eats will also be extravagant, with a menu that includes bougie dishes like ahi tuna tartare, bulgogi beef wontons and lobster rolls alongside shawarma wraps, Krispy Kreme fried chicken sandwiches and a mashed potato bar.

"While 2022 tickets were $130, the Museum is pleased to offer significant menu and entertainment upgrades over last year, as well as increasing the fees provided to our food, artist and entertainment provider partners. And so far we are experiencing overwhelmingly positive reception and demand," the ROM explains.

"Based on the extensive programming and the one-of-a-kind venue, we believe ROM's pricing is competitive when compared to other NYE experiences on offer in the city. It's difficult to even find another similar museum that is hosting any such comparable special NYE event."

Given how much more exorbitant everything from rent to groceries to dining out in Toronto has gotten over the course of 2023, this surely won't be the only complaint about a New Year's event getting more expensive, especially as they're already known for being quite overpriced.