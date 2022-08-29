Arts
The bookstore at the Toronto Reference Library has closed permanently

An immensely popular bookstore at a major Toronto library has closed forever, ending a chapter of history for local book lovers.

Page & Panel: The Toronto Comic Arts Festival (TCAF) Shop had its last day back in July and now the sprawling storefront at the Reference Library sits empty.

"We have known for some time that TCAF 2022 would be the store's last TCAF in business, and that the final day for shopping and saying hello to us would be soon after. We hope that, in this final week, you can find the time to come visit us once more," read a post on the store's Instagram profile.

First opening in 2014 as a pop-up and returning the following year as a permanent storefront at the library, the TCAF shop was a hub for Toronto's comic book industry.

The shop was known for its large collection of graphic novels and comic books and would often be a venue for releases from Toronto authors and artists. They also stocked plushies, little accessories and even clothing.

The spot where the TCAF shop stood for eight years is now empty.

"We have celebrated the arrival of hundreds of new publications (including some written and drawn by our own staff) and seen thousands of books make their way into thousands of eager hands over the last 8 years," reads the post.

It appears the TCAF's online store is still up and running, with a number of items available for purchase.

The TCAF is an annual comic book and graphic novel festival that, since 2003, has become one of the largest festivals anywhere dedicated to this medium.

"Though the store may be closing, we will certainly cross paths again at future TCAF festivals. We hope to see our customers attend the show and continue to share the love of comics and graphic novels with the arts community in Toronto and beyond," finished the store's post.

