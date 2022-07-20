Arts
Michelle Payot
Posted an hour ago
national ballet canada

You can catch free National Ballet performances in Toronto this summer

The ballet, although beautiful and glamorous, can be a bit pricey. If you've always wanted to go to the ballet but didn't have the cash, now's your chance! You can catch free performances from the preeminent National Ballet of Canada in Toronto this summer.

Sharing the Stage will be taking over the Harbourfront Centre for performances by Canada's National Ballet and guest ballet companies.

You'll be able to catch five outdoor performances next month, featuring two curated programs from The National Ballet.

Not only will you be able to check out performances but the event will also be hosting free dance classes as well as a talk with some of the dance artists.

A few notable performances include excerpts from Chroma as well as from Swan Lake, so you'll be sure you're catching a glimpse of true, classical ballet.

To sweeten the deal, the score to these dances will all be accompanied by the epic National Ballet of Canada Orchestra as well as guest musicians.

If you want to catch one of these performances, Sharing the Stage takes place from August 16 through August 20.

Dance classes start at 6:00 p.m. and dance artists' talks start at 7:00 p.m. before the performances start at 8:00 p.m.

Performances are free and general admission, on a first come, first serve basis.

Lead photo by

Kota Sato photographed by Karolina Kuras. Courtesy of The National Ballet of Canada.
