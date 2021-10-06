Toronto is losing a cherished creative space for new condos

A creative communal studio workspace is being booted out of a Toronto building that's being redeveloped, and the artists using it aren't happy.

Artist and photographer Candace Cosentino started sharing a 350-square-foot space in Toronto's historic Purman warehouse office building in 2019. Now, the building is slated to become Natasha Residences, which was supposed to be "arriving" in summer 2021.

The project held a fancy launch party last month.

Cosentino is worried the redevelopment will impact not only her future as an artist in the city, but the future of many other creative people who work in the building and surrounding area.

"Sharing 350 square feet between five to seven people not only prior to, but during the COVID-19 pandemic was far from easy, but the only accessible space I could maintain my artistic practice from to survive," Cosentino tells blogTO.

She feels that Toronto benefits greatly from the presence of artists, but doesn't pass the cultural tourism dollars down to the people that make it look so artsy.

"The building has been set for redevelopment for the past decade, so I have always been here knowing I had an unsure future for my practice in this sense," says Cosentino.

Cosentino says she would never have gotten her start without sharing her space in the old building that's been around since 1915, but has now secured another space of her own still in the building.

She's now renting that space out as Cos Studios, not only to make ends meet but also in the hopes of creating a centre of sorts that's more affordable and accessible.

The space comes equipped with 20-foot-high ceilings and a mezzanine backdrop with rustic wooden stairs for photo shoots. There's also a corner you can set up with different looks and themes. Rates start at $75 for an hour. However, it might disappear very soon.

"Unfortunately, like many other artists in old Toronto studios, all I have power to do is hope the building management will extend my lease once it is up and that we won't receive an eviction notice sooner than later," says Cosentino.