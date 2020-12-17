Sculpture in Toronto park vandalized by white nationalist

A mysterious, human-sized sculpture found in Toronto's High Park earlier this month and later revealed to be a work of guerrilla art, has since been vandalized by a well-known white supremacist.

The creator of the piece, who goes by the name MA, told blogTO the statue was built over the course of three weeks this summer and was originally intended to be a male figure, but the artist changed it to female after it was vandalized.

"An archetypal pagan form with definite female characteristics just seemed to work," MA told blogTO. "I guess it's partly an homage to pagan worship of nature, and partly just to be a bit weird and get people talking."

The statue has certainly been a conversation-starter for all those who've come across photos of it on social media or seen it in person in its secluded spot in High Park, but this week some residents noticed that the sculpture had once again been vandalized.

In the comments section of a post about the vandalized statue in the WEIRD Toronto Facebook group, many group members complained that Toronto just can't have nice things, while others wondered who would do such a thing.

But a YouTube video posted on Dec. 14 reveals exactly who would do such a thing: a well-known white nationalist named Gus Stefanis.

Stefanis publicly shared the video titled "Demon Statue Decapitated!" and in it he can be seen spray-painting the words Matthew 4:10 on the body of the sculpture before using a mallet to smash its head off.

In the New Testament, Matthew 4:10 refers to a verse that reads, "Then Jesus said to him, 'Be gone, Satan! For it is written, 'You shall worship the Lord your God and him only shall you serve.'"

And in the description of the YouTube video, Stefanis calls the statue "an evil Satanic demonic effigy" that is "the result of Libertarian thinking, that people should have freedom of expression," a freedom that "allows pornography as art and Cultural-Marxism to infect all levels of society."

If you're wondering why Stefanis' name sounds familiar, it's because he ran as a candidate for the Canadian Nationalist Party in the Toronto riding of Scarborough-Guildwood last year.

The party openly claims that its mandate is to "maintain Canada's European-descended demographic majority," and it has said that any "society that celebrates homosexuality is a society that will soon no longer exist," according to the National Observer.

The founder of the party, Travis Patron, has also been in trouble with the law numerous times for allegations that he assaulted two women and called for Jews to be removed from Canada "once and for all."

Stefanis also openly supports James Sears, according to antihate.ca, the infamous editor of the neo-Nazi newspaper Your Ward News who was found guilty of promoting hatred towards women and Jews back in 2019.

He also participated in a highly contentious march through Toronto's LGBTQ+ village last year in an effort to promote so-called "Christian values."

Perhaps more shocking than the revelation that Stefanis is behind this act of vandalism, though, is the fact that at least 11 people commented on the YouTube video in support of his actions.

MA has not responded to blogTO's request for comment following the news of the vandalism, and there is no word on whether it will be repaired once again.