The Toronto Public Library will soon be doing curbside pickups

The Toronto Public Library (TLP) has just announced that soon they'll be doing curbside pickup and also allowing returns.

Lots of people have been enjoying the library's Digital Library Card and ebook offerings while branches has been closed, but some have been longing for the physical experience of reading a real book.

Toronto Public Library will be offering curbside pick up of holds in the coming weeks. Customers will also be able to return materials via branch drop boxes then too. Specifics around how that will work and the exact start date will be announced soon. Thanks for your patience. — Toronto Public Library (@torontolibrary) May 15, 2020

In a tweet, TPL announced that "in the coming weeks" customers will be able to pick up books curbside and return materials via drop boxes, but other details like an exact date for when that will start or how precisely the system will work remain vague.

Libraries were mentioned in the list of businesses that could be allowed to open for pickup as restrictions are slowly lifted.

While libraries have been closed, they have not been charging fees, although outstanding fees can currently be paid online.

Some library branches have also transformed into temporary food banks.

Since the launch of our partnership w/ @torontolibrary in April to set up pop-up #foodbanks in areas affected by closures, we have served 6,000+ individuals & provided 143,101 lbs of food to meet the growing need. @nyhfb @SecondHarvestCA #StrongerTogether 📽️Makers pic.twitter.com/rcNA7N89IZ — DailyBreadFoodBank (@DailyBreadTO) May 15, 2020

They have also offered its 3D printers to help make face shields frontline workers.