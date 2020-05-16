Arts
Amy Carlberg
Posted 15 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto public library

The Toronto Public Library will soon be doing curbside pickups

The Toronto Public Library (TLP) has just announced that soon they'll be doing curbside pickup and also allowing returns.

Lots of people have been enjoying the library's Digital Library Card and ebook offerings while branches has been closed, but some have been longing for the physical experience of reading a real book.

In a tweet, TPL announced that "in the coming weeks" customers will be able to pick up books curbside and return materials via drop boxes, but other details like an exact date for when that will start or how precisely the system will work remain vague.

Libraries were mentioned in the list of businesses that could be allowed to open for pickup as restrictions are slowly lifted.

While libraries have been closed, they have not been charging fees, although outstanding fees can currently be paid online.

Some library branches have also transformed into temporary food banks.

They have also offered its 3D printers to help make face shields frontline workers.

