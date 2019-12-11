Toronto brands quickly post their own version of $120k banana art

A piece of "art" consisting of a banana duct-taped to a wall has been making headlines across the world this week, and now Toronto brands are creating their own ironic versions of the piece.

The original artwork, titled "Comedian" and created by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, has prompted many to use the bizarre piece as an opportunity to criticize and mock the pretenciousness in much of the art world.

idiot. you can buy a banana for half that price at Whole Foods https://t.co/TPxQOEVqlE — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) December 7, 2019

The banana was put on display at the Art Basel Miami, "one of the biggest and most prestigious art shows in the country, even if many of the people there don't actually know or care much about art," according to Rolling Stone.

And though the original banana was taken off the wall and eaten by performance artist David Datuna, it still sold for a whopping $120,000 once the banana was replaced with a new one.

And somehow, the craziness doesn't stop there.

Roderick Webber, a 46 year-old artist from Massachusetts, managed to paint the phrase "Epstein didn't kill himself" in red lipstick on the wall where the banana once sat before being arrested on charges of criminal mischief.

The duct-taped banana at Art Basel is gone and has been replaced with “Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself,” which security quickly covered up. 😂 pic.twitter.com/nPtnuCm6sc — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) December 9, 2019

Many brands are now chiming in on the conversation before the Internet forgets about this absurdity and moves on to the next big thing.

For example, No Frills posted a photo of a bunch of bananas taped to a wall on their Facebook page alongside a caption stating, "Our bananas don’t cost $120,000."

It's no surprise that No Frills is in on this extremely timely joke considering their recent marketing campaign that essentially took over the city of Toronto.

Eataly, the city's new Italian food hall, also chimed in. They posted a photo of a piece of Italian panettone taped to a wall, telling customers, "please, do eat the art."

Other non Toronto-specific brands are also partaking, including David's Tea, Popeyes and Perrier.

Don’t eat the art. Even though it’s delicious. Go see our masterpiece “The Sandwich” at @Sanpaulgallery for #ArtBasel.



Toasted brioche bun, two pickles, fried chicken, mayo, duct tape on canvas. $120,003.99 🤩 🎨 pic.twitter.com/xzpc7Jttsk — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) December 7, 2019

Some celebrities have even joined in on the fun.

Though this banana piece is certainly drawing tons of attention from brands, social media users and celebrities alike, Cattelan is no stranger to his artwork going viral.

He was also behind the 18-karat solid gold working toilet art work titled "America," which was on display at New York's Guggenheim Museum back in 2016 and was reportedly used by 100,000 people.