Someone in Toronto is making art out of local coffee cups

You’ve heard of latte art, but this is ridiculous.

Rather than getting creative with what’s inside his takeout coffee cups, one Toronto artist is using them as his canvas.

Garrett Hardy goes to beloved local coffee shops like Noble, Milky’s and Piedmont and sketches out quick, colourful illustrations on the cups. Then, he actually rates the cup. Both stamp and lid get a rating out of five.

He also does similar illustrations of plants and architecture, and if you do enough of a deep dive on the Instagram feed there are quirky comics, cartoons and doodles.

"I started sketching on coffee cups in January, and since then I’ve been going to a new cafe every week with my girlfriend. She takes the photos and edits them," Hardy wrote in an email.

"I got the idea from Tomas Pajdlhauser. He’s an artist and co-owner of Birling, a skateboard shop in Ottawa that also serves coffee. He would take his own shop’s cups to sketch around the city."

"I thought it would be neat to take that concept and explore cafes all over Toronto. I love the diversity in the cafe interiors, the communities, and of course, the stamps on the cups."

