Iconic mural might soon disappear from Toronto's streets

If you live in Toronto, love bougie cocktails and appreciate incredible local murals, odds are you’re not all that happy right now.

Following the sudden closure of Rush Lane, it’s rumoured the new owners executing a different concept in the space will be painting over the iconic Beau Stanton mural decorating the front of the building.

Apparently the new owners are from the John Doe Group, and might want to call the place Daisy. Most notably, they apparently want to paint over the exterior mural.

Beau Stanton has painted murals everywhere from Nashville to Denmark, and the one decorating Rush Lane was actually originally created as part of NXNE.

It remains to be seen whether the new owners of this space will erase a piece of international art from Toronto’s streets, or choose to preserve the work for generations of Queen Street West strollers to come.