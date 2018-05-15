This is what Toronto looks like as a dark and moody alternate universe
Moody, mysterious, dark and kind of dangerous. Like Gotham City without all the villains. A place where fantasy collides with reality, but doesn't exactly replace it outright.
This is Toronto as portrayed by Simon Matthews on Instagram — or one interpretation of it, at least.
Matthews has raked up tens, if not hundreds of thousands of likes across the surreal edits on his simonmxtthews account, with followers praising his work as everything from "dreamy" to "so fresh."
I bet you've never seen Old City Hall like this before.
Or St. James Cathedral...
How about Union Station?
Or the ROM?
Or Royal Bank Plaza?
There are just a few of the many wicked images Matthews has produced in recent months using a combination of photography and creative editing.
Even the stuff that isn't fantastical is pretty dope.
Well worth a follow, if you ask me. I thought you guys should know.
Simon Matthews
