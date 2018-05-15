This is what Toronto looks like as a dark and moody alternate universe

Moody, mysterious, dark and kind of dangerous. Like Gotham City without all the villains. A place where fantasy collides with reality, but doesn't exactly replace it outright.

This is Toronto as portrayed by Simon Matthews on Instagram — or one interpretation of it, at least.

Matthews has raked up tens, if not hundreds of thousands of likes across the surreal edits on his simonmxtthews account, with followers praising his work as everything from "dreamy" to "so fresh."

A post shared by Simøn Matthews 🌎 (@simonmxtthews) on Mar 13, 2018 at 5:29pm PDT

I bet you've never seen Old City Hall like this before.

A post shared by Simøn Matthews 🌎 (@simonmxtthews) on Apr 25, 2018 at 4:13pm PDT

Or St. James Cathedral...

A post shared by Simøn Matthews 🌎 (@simonmxtthews) on May 15, 2018 at 4:01pm PDT

How about Union Station?

A post shared by Simøn Matthews 🌎 (@simonmxtthews) on Oct 29, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

Or the ROM?

A post shared by Simøn Matthews 🌎 (@simonmxtthews) on Mar 11, 2018 at 4:57pm PDT

Or Royal Bank Plaza?

There are just a few of the many wicked images Matthews has produced in recent months using a combination of photography and creative editing.

A post shared by Simøn Matthews 🌎 (@simonmxtthews) on Mar 7, 2018 at 3:44pm PST

Even the stuff that isn't fantastical is pretty dope.

A post shared by Simøn Matthews 🌎 (@simonmxtthews) on Dec 30, 2017 at 11:45am PST

Well worth a follow, if you ask me. I thought you guys should know.