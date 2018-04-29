The top 5 new art galleries in Toronto

The top new art galleries in Toronto are places to celebrate because there are never enough inclusive venues to showcase Toronto talent. Whether you're looking for inspiration or just want to check out what the city has to offer, these venues should be on your must-visit list.

Here are my picks for the top new art galleries in Toronto.

This contemporary gallery across from Moss Park, curated by HGTV star Danielle Nicholas Bryk, showcases the latest in street art – like works by Instagram star PhoebeNewYork – photography, paintings and sketches.

Post-urban art is the main focus at this Junction gallery; expect art along the vein of Canadian graffiti legend Case MacKeen and the acclaimed street artist Elicser.

Created in memory of the Zwig couple – who were avid sailors and art lovers – this gallery showcases work from the Epic Condos on West Queen West. Its inaugural exhibition showcased a variety from the couple's collection, from Inuit art to 20th century European sculptures.

This Parkdale gallery focuses on displaying artwork from artists between the ages of 15 and 29, all of whom live and express from the margins of society. If you’re looking for new talent, check out their latest showings, or drop by for an activist meeting.

Located on the CNE grounds, this spacious new gallery sits in an old office space on the Queen Elizabeth Building grounds. A hulking 6,082 square-foot venue, Withrow Common also acts as an event space.