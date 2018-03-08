Arts
Lisa Power
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto book sale

There's a huge book sale in Toronto next week

Arts
Lisa Power
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Toronto Library is taking spring cleaning to another level - and to the benefit of us all - with this year's massive book sale.

Back again for another year is the library's Clearance Sale that will see thousands of books, CD's, and DVD's marked down to a stellar 10-50 cents each all weekend long.

It's the chance to pick up some new book buddies to take with you to the park, a cafe, or save for a rainy day. Best of all, all proceeds go towards funding library programs. 

The sale is on from March 15 to 17 at the Reference Library's Beeton Hall.

Lead photo by

Nimra Nawaz

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

There's a huge book sale in Toronto next week

Toronto gives up on getting tickets to Infinity Mirrors

Toronto can't get enough of Infinity Mirrors at the AGO

Instagram famous New York street artist arrives in Toronto

Infinity Mirrors has arrived at the AGO

Author giving new book away in Toronto's Little Free Libraries

30 artists to look for at the Toronto Artist Project

This might be the best play of the year in Toronto so far