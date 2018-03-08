There's a huge book sale in Toronto next week
The Toronto Library is taking spring cleaning to another level - and to the benefit of us all - with this year's massive book sale.
Back again for another year is the library's Clearance Sale that will see thousands of books, CD's, and DVD's marked down to a stellar 10-50 cents each all weekend long.
Good news for all book lovers! There's a huge book sale at Toronto Reference Library next week March 15-17. All items (books, CDs, DVDs+) 10 to 50 cents, cash only. https://t.co/0ND1SEFuue pic.twitter.com/43AFFE50cD— Toronto Public Library (@torontolibrary) March 8, 2018
It's the chance to pick up some new book buddies to take with you to the park, a cafe, or save for a rainy day. Best of all, all proceeds go towards funding library programs.
The sale is on from March 15 to 17 at the Reference Library's Beeton Hall.
