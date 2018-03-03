Instagram famous New York street artist arrives in Toronto

Instagram’s latest street art super star Libby Schoettle – a strange online phenomenon that could only spawn out of New York – has officially hit Toronto with a solo show titled Art Prison that launched Thursday.

Best known as her paper-doll alter ego, PhoebeNewYork, Libby's collage artwork is instantly recognizable.

A post shared by Libby Schoettle (@phoebenewyork) on Jan 11, 2018 at 8:18am PST

With her round head, short bob cut and fashionable one-liners plastered onto photograph collages of models and iconic females, PhoebeNewYork has gained attention globally as a feminist artist of sorts.

A post shared by Libby Schoettle (@phoebenewyork) on Feb 3, 2018 at 9:21am PST

Though she's been creating art for years, Libby's work only started seeing traction when she began wheat pasting prints of her work on the walls of New York City streets – à la "She's Gotta Have It" – and posting the pictures on the 'gram.

A post shared by Libby Schoettle (@phoebenewyork) on Oct 12, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

Since then she's collaborated with Lululemon's Soho store and French fashion designer Sonia Rykiel, been featured in Teen Vogue and Glamour Italia, and reached over 21K followers on Instagram.

You can check out Libby's work at Gallery 181 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesdays to Saturdays, until March 31.