Arts
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
TTC Valentines Cards

Someone created Valentine's Day cards for TTC subway stations

Arts
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

One of the greatest joys of riding the TTC is that naughty, gleeful feeling one gets when words like "Coxwell" and "Spadina" are blasted over the PA system.

Hehehe, Coxwell.

It's been hilarious since Grade 6 and it will always be hilarious. Don't even try to convince me otherwise.

TTC valentines cards

What better way to say "Happy Valentine's Day" than by giving your sweetheart some of those same nostalgic giggles? Diamonds are forever, but Spadina rhymes with vagina – and that's worth celebrating all year round.

TTC valentines cardsThe Button Machine, a local clothing and accessories brand known for its cute "Turonno" shirts, has released a line of TTC-themed greeting cards that pay homage to both love and our favourite subway stations.

The $6, satin-coated cards are all blank inside, but their covers feature a perfect blend of pink, hearts and public transit puns.

TTC valentines cards

"If you're in Toronto, get your TLC greeting card orders in today and you’ll receive them by early next week, just time to take your special someone on a fancy date!" wrote the Toronto-centric brand on Instagram Friday morning. "To the @thedirtyduff, perhaps? If you’re feeling fancy, you can go all out and take them to Swiss Chalet."

Every card comes with an envelope and features a TTC parody logo that reads "TLC" – as in either "tender loving care" or "T-Boz, Left Eye, & Chilli." 

TTC valentines cards

Here are a few of my favourites:

TTC valentine's cardsTTC valentine's cardsTTC valentine's cardsTTC valentine's cardsValentine's Day is next Wednesday, in case you need to be reminded. Here are some gift ideas, restaurant suggestions and things to do on February 14th, plus an extra special pro-tip from The Button Machine via Instagram:

"Hit up Manchu Wok at 8:45 when the end of day special hits the $4.99 mark!"

Now that's how you keep the love fires burning.

Photos by

The Button Machine

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

Someone created Valentine's Day cards for TTC subway stations

Toronto condo might finally become a major arts hub

Toronto's Old City Hall to be transformed into museum and library

Toronto is a getting a stunning new contemporary art museum this spring

12 photo printing options in Toronto

Freakily immersive New York theatre experience comes to Toronto

Infinity Mirrors tickets now being sold at high markups in Toronto

Toronto Public Library just launched its own movie streaming service