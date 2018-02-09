Someone created Valentine's Day cards for TTC subway stations

One of the greatest joys of riding the TTC is that naughty, gleeful feeling one gets when words like "Coxwell" and "Spadina" are blasted over the PA system.

Hehehe, Coxwell.

It's been hilarious since Grade 6 and it will always be hilarious. Don't even try to convince me otherwise.

What better way to say "Happy Valentine's Day" than by giving your sweetheart some of those same nostalgic giggles? Diamonds are forever, but Spadina rhymes with vagina – and that's worth celebrating all year round.

The Button Machine, a local clothing and accessories brand known for its cute "Turonno" shirts, has released a line of TTC-themed greeting cards that pay homage to both love and our favourite subway stations.

The $6, satin-coated cards are all blank inside, but their covers feature a perfect blend of pink, hearts and public transit puns.

"If you're in Toronto, get your TLC greeting card orders in today and you’ll receive them by early next week, just time to take your special someone on a fancy date!" wrote the Toronto-centric brand on Instagram Friday morning. "To the @thedirtyduff, perhaps? If you’re feeling fancy, you can go all out and take them to Swiss Chalet."

Every card comes with an envelope and features a TTC parody logo that reads "TLC" – as in either "tender loving care" or "T-Boz, Left Eye, & Chilli."

Here are a few of my favourites:

Valentine's Day is next Wednesday, in case you need to be reminded. Here are some gift ideas, restaurant suggestions and things to do on February 14th, plus an extra special pro-tip from The Button Machine via Instagram:

"Hit up Manchu Wok at 8:45 when the end of day special hits the $4.99 mark!"

Now that's how you keep the love fires burning.