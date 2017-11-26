The Best Toy Stores in Toronto
The best toy stores in Toronto are the ones that make kids’ jaws drop, eyes widen, and best of all, minds grow (maybe without them even knowing it). Heck, they might even inspire the same reaction in many adults.
Here are the best toy stores in Toronto.
This biggest toy store chain in Toronto is mostly found in malls like one near Yonge and Eglinton as well as the Duffferin Mall. Whole aisles are dedicated solely to Barbies, action figures, and stuffed animals, and parents can count on leaving their kid and wallet happy after leaving here with sales and deals.
Around for 15 years, thisfun Roncesvalles Village store has been independent the whole time. Support local while still getting your kid all the Playmobil and Lego they desire, while slyly picking up a few smartly designed, aesthetically pleasing toys from smaller companies too, and maybe a few retro favourites.
blogTO at Indigo Kids
