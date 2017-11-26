Best of Toronto
The Best Toy Stores in Toronto

The best toy stores in Toronto are the ones that make kids’ jaws drop, eyes widen, and best of all, minds grow (maybe without them even knowing it). Heck, they might even inspire the same reaction in many adults.

Here are the best toy stores in Toronto.

Mastermind
1

Mastermind

Multiple locations retail some of the craziest toys money can buy. From babies all the way up to tweens, this store caters to kids of all sizes. Folding trampolines, foosball tables, magnetic dart boards, princess dolls, train sets, and even those book thingies...they’re all here.

Toys R Us
2

Toys R Us

This biggest toy store chain in Toronto is mostly found in malls like one near Yonge and Eglinton as well as the Duffferin Mall. Whole aisles are dedicated solely to Barbies, action figures, and stuffed animals, and parents can count on leaving their kid and wallet happy after leaving here with sales and deals.

Indigo Kids
3

Indigo Kids

The miniature wonderland that can be found inside Indigos marked by a cheerful archway is a child bookworm’s haven. Grab the latest books in all their favourite series plus big brand toys too, and participate in free crafts all while earning Plum rewards.

Treasure Island Toys
4

Treasure Island Toys

This Danforth shop has toys suitable for infants all the way up to teens, including adorable stuff that appeals to all age groups like Pusheen products. Books, apparel and trendy new products like the latest Star Wars toys are here in spades.

Scooter Girl
5

Scooter Girl

Around for 15 years, thisfun Roncesvalles Village store has been independent the whole time. Support local while still getting your kid all the Playmobil and Lego they desire, while slyly picking up a few smartly designed, aesthetically pleasing toys from smaller companies too, and maybe a few retro favourites.

Silly Goose Kids
6

Silly Goose Kids

This store on Danforth East has a loyalty program that includes perks like free gift wrap for return customers. Creative toys here think outside the box, with items like wearable bubble balls for boxers in the making, arts and crafts, science projects, and construction toys.

The Swag Sisters
7

The Swag Sisters

Get your loot bags sorted out in a pinch at this store in Little India. In addition to specializing in party favours they also sell arts and crafts, dolls, puzzles, stationery and even musical instruments.

Playful Minds
8

Playful Minds

This reliable, knowledgeable shop on St. Clair West is a true mainstay. Infants to twelve-year-olds will find engaging toys here, children encouraged to be creative with jewellery making kits and chef play sets.

Toytown
9

Toytown

The oldest independent toy store in Toronto, this shop near Avenue and Lawrence has been around for 55 years. Brands like Mattel, Hasbro, Playmobil and Lego are here with a range of stuff for babies to teens.

