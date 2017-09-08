Best of Toronto
DKLo
Posted an hour ago
taiwanese restaurants toronto

The Best Taiwanese Restaurants in Toronto

The best Taiwanese restaurants in Toronto run the whole gamut from small unasuming hole-in-the-walls to modern downtown joints. Whether you're in the mood for some traditional dishes like stinky tofu or novel twists on Taiwanese fried chicken, these places have you covered.

Here are the best Taiwanese restaurants in Toronto.

Kanpai
1

Kanpai

This Cabbagetown favourite slings modern takes on Taiwanese snacks, such as their well-known Taiwanese fried chicken (TFC) or Taipei tater slaw.

Papa Chang's Express
2

Papa Chang's Express

Now with multiple locations in the Toronto area, this place draws crowds for their delicious skewer fried fish, comforting beef noodle soup and popcorn bento boxes. All at prices that won't break your budget.

Beef Noodle Restaurant
3

Beef Noodle Restaurant

Absolutely no prizes for guessing what this simple Scarborough restaurant specializes in. Come here for some of the most satisfyingly thick and chewy Taiwanese beef noodles in town. Try them with a side of onion and beef pancake rolls, and you have yourself a complete meal.

Mabu Generation
4

Mabu Generation

This modern restaurant inside First Markham Place has one of the most dazzlingly diverse menus I've ever seen. The salty-rich sesame oil chicken is my personal favourite, and their hot pots are ridiculously satisfying. Mealtimes can get busy so be prepared for a bit of a wait.

Charidise
5

Charidise

This Baldwin Village restaurant mixes traditional and fusion Taiwanese dishes. Go for the traditional Taiwanese fried chickens and sausages, but don't miss the fried king mushroom and fusion spaghetti along with some bubble tea.

Chop Chop
6

Chop Chop

This bright and spacious restaurant on Dundas West is more of an all-around Chinese restaurant, but they do specialize in some classic Taiwanese dishes like the basil chicken and braised beef noodle soup. Perfect if you want to enjoy your Taiwanese favourites along with dumplings and hot and sour soup.

Dazzling Cafe
7

Dazzling Cafe

"How cute!" is probably what most people will exclaim the moment they set foot here. An international chain based out of Taiwan, this cafe in North York offers a selection of dainty drinks and delectable desserts, most notably the popular Dazzling honey toast.

Wei's Taiwanese
8

Wei's Taiwanese

Shoved into the corner of a nondescript Scarborough strip mall, this extremely humble restaurant is secretly a massive player in Toronto's Taiwanese food scene. Their stinky tofu and oyster omelette are treasured by purists, and they often have multiple booths at any number of the city's Asian food festivals.

Taipei Chin Yuan Pai Ku
9

Taipei Chin Yuan Pai Ku

In many ways the most invisible of all the restaurants on the list, mostly because it is NOT technically a restaurant, but rather a small food court stall inside Metro Square Mall on Steeles. Come here for their astoundingly delicious Taiwanese pork chops, and make sure to get extra pickles and hot sauce.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Wei's Taiwanese

