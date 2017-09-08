The Best Taiwanese Restaurants in Toronto
The best Taiwanese restaurants in Toronto run the whole gamut from small unasuming hole-in-the-walls to modern downtown joints. Whether you're in the mood for some traditional dishes like stinky tofu or novel twists on Taiwanese fried chicken, these places have you covered.
Here are the best Taiwanese restaurants in Toronto.
This bright and spacious restaurant on Dundas West is more of an all-around Chinese restaurant, but they do specialize in some classic Taiwanese dishes like the basil chicken and braised beef noodle soup. Perfect if you want to enjoy your Taiwanese favourites along with dumplings and hot and sour soup.
Shoved into the corner of a nondescript Scarborough strip mall, this extremely humble restaurant is secretly a massive player in Toronto's Taiwanese food scene. Their stinky tofu and oyster omelette are treasured by purists, and they often have multiple booths at any number of the city's Asian food festivals.
In many ways the most invisible of all the restaurants on the list, mostly because it is NOT technically a restaurant, but rather a small food court stall inside Metro Square Mall on Steeles. Come here for their astoundingly delicious Taiwanese pork chops, and make sure to get extra pickles and hot sauce.
Hector Vasquez at Wei's Taiwanese
