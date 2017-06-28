The Best Splurge Brunch in Toronto
The best splurge brunch in Toronto is a reward for all that you do throughout the week, and how hard you went the night before. Weekends in this city are all about the silkiest poached eggs, towers of French toast or pancakes, and mimosas and Caesars galore.
Here the best places to splurge on brunch in Toronto.
Sky-high piles of pillowy pancakes topped with whipped cream and blueberries, along with a dazzling array of blueberry lemonade, raspberry pomegranate and tangerine mango mimosas make this brunch hotspot the place to go all out on weekends in Liberty Village. Not only do they do brunch but “blunch” later on as well.
This Junction Triangle spot is known for their packed brunch service, featuring creative and beautifully plated items like their eggs in a nest and the infamous “mother and child reunion” (duck eggs with duck prosciutto) as well as their famous “smoker” caesars which you can pimp out with a smoked oyster.
This Yorkville spot is for those vegans that’ve been stuck with a fruit cup while their friends go ham on lumberjack breakfasts loaded with eggs and three meats. The plant-based spot serves up smoothies, cold-pressed juices, quinoa, cinnamon buns, and elegant plays on brunch classics like carrot “lox.”
