Amy Carlberg
Posted 7 hours ago
The Best Splurge Brunch in Toronto

The best splurge brunch in Toronto is a reward for all that you do throughout the week, and how hard you went the night before. Weekends in this city are all about the silkiest poached eggs, towers of French toast or pancakes, and mimosas and Caesars galore.

Here the best places to splurge on brunch in Toronto.

Mildred's Temple Kitchen
1

Mildred's Temple Kitchen

Sky-high piles of pillowy pancakes topped with whipped cream and blueberries, along with a dazzling array of blueberry lemonade, raspberry pomegranate and tangerine mango mimosas make this brunch hotspot the place to go all out on weekends in Liberty Village. Not only do they do brunch but “blunch” later on as well.

Farmhouse Tavern
2

Farmhouse Tavern

This Junction Triangle spot is known for their packed brunch service, featuring creative and beautifully plated items like their eggs in a nest and the infamous “mother and child reunion” (duck eggs with duck prosciutto) as well as their famous “smoker” caesars which you can pimp out with a smoked oyster.

Bar Buca
3

Bar Buca

Head to this King West spot if you prefer your eggs with asparagus and pecorino, mortadella and guanciale, or bavette steak and wild leek salsa verde. An epic Italian feast of small plates with gorgeous coffee, cocktails and pastries awaits.

Beast Restaurant
4

Beast Restaurant

Are fried pickles, pimento cheese, pork hocks, peameal and poutine your idea of a luxury brunch? Then head to this King West establishment for all that and more, and don’t forget to try one of Rachelle’s famous donuts.

Planta
5

Planta

This Yorkville spot is for those vegans that’ve been stuck with a fruit cup while their friends go ham on lumberjack breakfasts loaded with eggs and three meats. The plant-based spot serves up smoothies, cold-pressed juices, quinoa, cinnamon buns, and elegant plays on brunch classics like carrot “lox.”

The Carbon Bar
6

The Carbon Bar

For a decidedly Southern and therefore inherently indulgent take on brunch, head to this joint on Queen East for smoked brisket bennies and amazing chicken and waffles.

Union
7

Union

French breakfasts smothered in hollandaise and topped with perfectly fried eggs will transport you to Paris for the price of a meal rather than a flight at this charmingly sophisticated little restaurant on Ossington.

Portland Variety
8

Portland Variety

Beautiful plates of super thick brioche French toast, lemon ricotta pancakes, and lovely eggs are the way to treat yo self at this minimal and fashionable corner spot to see and be seen on King West.

Antler
9

Antler

Go wild for brunch at this Dundas West spot, known for it’s foraged mushroom omelette, game burger made with wild boar, bison, and deer, and breakfast sandwich made with wild smoked salmon.

Mildred's Temple Kitchen

