Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
brunch reservations toronto

The Best Restaurants that take Reservations for Brunch in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best restaurants that take reservations for brunch in Toronto are breaking, somewhat obviously, a golden rule. What’s brunch without the long and tiring waits in line, trying to hide your hangover with sunglasses and wondering why you even left bed in the first place? At these places, the answer is, more delicious and convenient than ever.

Here are the best restaurants that take reservations for brunch in Toronto.

Farmhouse Tavern
1

Farmhouse Tavern

This charming corner spot in the Junction Triangle serves farm-driven food and great Ontario beers, but for brunch pair a smoker caesar with an egg in a nest. Otherwise, go for the morbidly scrumptious mother and child reunion, and add double foie gras to anything here for $16.

Colette
2

Colette

This imposing French restaurant in the King West area is just too classy not to take reservations for every meal. Strawberry, salmon or chicken liver tartines along with less traditional veggie burgers and chia bowls are on offer here and there’s a grand buffet every Sunday.

Lisa Marie
3

Lisa Marie

This Queen West restaurant does egg porn right, offering dishes that are indulgent enough to plan for ahead of time, like shakshukah and something called a bacon explosion benedict.

Cluny
4

Cluny

Luxurious French brunch is served at this spot in the Distillery District, but they’re not afraid to step outside the box as well with dishes like banh mi bennies and a Marrakesh grilled chicken and carrot salad. Oysters are buck a shuck with the purchase of a bottle of French sparkling wine.

Smith
5

Smith

This wholesome restaurant on Church does simple but elegant brunch right with dishes like a poached salmon cobb, huevos rancheros, brisket hash, waffles and frittatas.

Figo
6

Figo

This restaurant on Adelaide isn’t just breaking the brunch reservation rule, they’re also letting you eat pizza for brunch. Avoid tired caesars and mimosas with a cocktail called the Afternoon delight combines vodka, kahlua, cold espresso, and cashew milk.

Barque Smokehouse
7

Barque Smokehouse

The duck and goat cheese pancakes at this Roncesvalles establishment were featured on You Gotta Eat Here, the perfect choice for the bruncher always paralyzed with indecision over a choice between sweet and savoury.

The Commodore
8

The Commodore

Be tantalized by options like Cape Breton shrimp and grits, octopus frittata, reuben eggs benny, or truffled scrambled eggs and prosciutto at this bookable brunch spot in Parkdale.

The Westerly
9

The Westerly

This casual Roncesvalles hideout has all the standards you need to fill up and go back to bed, and on time to boot with the ability to reserve. Lemon ricotta waffles and Montreal bagels can be found here.

The Best Restaurants that take Reservations for Brunch in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best Restaurants that take Reservations for Brunch in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

You might also like...

The Best New Brunch Restaurants in Toronto for 2016

The top 50 brunch restaurants in Toronto

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best Restaurants that take Reservations for Brunch in Toronto

The Best Personal Trainers in Toronto

The Best Old-School Burgers in Toronto

The Best Chinese Restaurants in Toronto

The Best Family Style Dinners in Toronto

The Best Candy Stores in Toronto

The Best New Restaurants in Toronto for 2016

The Best New Brunch Restaurants in Toronto for 2016