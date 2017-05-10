Best of Toronto
Pubs Scarborough

The Best Pubs in Scarborough

The best pubs in Scarborough are an evolving breed with newer spots competing with some long time classics. From wing destinations to places to watch the game, these pubs often pull double duty for lunch and dinners or a late night out.

Here are the best pubs in Scarborough.

Victorian Monkey
Victorian Monkey

This place on Kingston Road has achieved popularity in the Scarborough scene with a wide variety of beers in cans and on tap featuring lots of local brewers. They also have a solid menu of pub food featuring nightly specials.

Black Dog Pub
Black Dog Pub

This homey pub offers live music on Thursdays and Saturdays. Open for thirty years, this place on Island Road has a sweet patio and serves a basic but hearty weekend brunch with several kinds of bennies and omelettes.

Tara Inn
Tara Inn

This Irish pub with a locations on Kingston Road and Eglinton East will serve you giant portions of their famous wings with your choice of over a dozen sauces, including options like sesame sriracha with blue cheese drizzle. Wash down this or any other fried or traditional Irish item with plenty of draft beer.

Olde Stone Cottage
Olde Stone Cottage

Literally housed in a cottage that's nearly two hundred years old on Kingston Road, this pub is a quaint Scarborough gem. Not only does the unique setting draw drinkers in, they also have live music and happy hour deals.

The Queenshead Pub (Scarborough)
The Queenshead Pub (Scarborough)

In true English style this place on Victoria Park is decorated with the beacon of a huge golden lion and serves not only classic fried and salty pub food but Indian and Thai dishes as well. TVs play sports games, and they host karaoke nights.

Working Dog Saloon
Working Dog Saloon

This is one of the hipper places to go on St. Clair East, serving up hunting lodge vibes with the decor and appealing to a younger crowd with fare often featuring local ingredients.

Queen Victoria Pub
Queen Victoria Pub

This place on Midland truly feels like an English pub (I mean, it's even named after the Queen) with molding all over the ceiling and walls, and tons of wood, tartan and wrought iron, not to mention a fine selection of "limey favourites" like fish on a bun or steak and kidney pie.

King George's Arms
King George's Arms

On Victoria Park, this pub has a great range of beers to choose from, and serves classic fare like fried appetizers, sandwiches, and salads, all in an appropriately dim and humble atmosphere.

The Corner Bank
The Corner Bank

Pool reigns at this hall on Warden, where they host tournaments and leagues. A short but lively menu features pretzel bites, calamari and sliders.

