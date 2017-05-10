The Best Pubs in Scarborough
The best pubs in Scarborough are an evolving breed with newer spots competing with some long time classics. From wing destinations to places to watch the game, these pubs often pull double duty for lunch and dinners or a late night out.
Here are the best pubs in Scarborough.
This Irish pub with a locations on Kingston Road and Eglinton East will serve you giant portions of their famous wings with your choice of over a dozen sauces, including options like sesame sriracha with blue cheese drizzle. Wash down this or any other fried or traditional Irish item with plenty of draft beer.
This place on Midland truly feels like an English pub (I mean, it's even named after the Queen) with molding all over the ceiling and walls, and tons of wood, tartan and wrought iron, not to mention a fine selection of "limey favourites" like fish on a bun or steak and kidney pie.
Jesse Milns
