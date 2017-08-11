The Best Meatball Sandwiches in Toronto
The best meatball sandwiches in Toronto are tasty, messy works of art bursting with flavour. Found at Italian hot tables, pizzerias and sandwich shops around the city both old school and new, these satisfying subs are nonna-approved.
Here are the best meatball sandwiches in Toronto.
This local chain of Italian sandwich shops has locations across the GTA, but the original can be found between Dundas West and Little Italy. Mammoth-sized meatball sandwiches on fresh kaisers come with optional free jalapenos, and for a little extra, there are add-ons of cheese, sauteed onions, sweet peppers, mushrooms or rapini.
Pizza may be this Chinatown spot’s main focus, but it also makes a mean meatball sub. With a hot mess of handcrafted meatballs, mozzarella, parmesan, tomato sauce, roasted red pepper, pepperoncini, iceberg lettuce, rapini, onion and sub sauce all piled onto a ciabatta bun, it's clear this place is also serious about its sandwiches.
Originating in St. Lawrence Market, this popular sandwich shop also has a location at the Atrium on Bay. The classic meatball sandwich is served on a fresh kaiser roll (or focaccia for a bit extra) with its signature premium tomato sauce and a choice of toppings like red roasted peppers or jalapenos and sauteed onions or mushrooms. “Nonna’s” version comes with eggplant or cheese while “Godfather’s” includes both.
At Davenport & Ossington, this small, literary-minded paninoteca offers up a sandwich called Mascheroni’s Polpettoni (named after the Italian mathematician) with house meatballs, mushroom cream sauce, rapini sauteed in extra virgin olive oil and spices, all on an airy roll.
Bitondo's
