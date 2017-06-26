Best of Toronto
Christina Cheung
Posted 6 hours ago
meat pies Toronto

The Best Meat Pies in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Christina Cheung
Posted 6 hours ago
The best meat pies in Toronto have the ideal filling-to-pastry ratio and a flaky pastry crust that holds in all that meaty, savoury deliciousness until you take that much-anticipated first bite. Whether it be British, Australian, Kiwi or even Zimbabwean, there’s a meat pie to satisfy every taste and preference.

Here are the best meat pies in Toronto.

The Pie Commission
1

The Pie Commission

Gourmet, scratch-made pies can be had at this shop on Dundas West or its factory outlet in Etobicoke. Popular choices are the braised beef rib, butter chicken or pulled pork, with each 5” round pie housed in an irresistibly buttery, flaky crust.

Kanga
2

Kanga

This Aussie pie purveyor with three locations downtown in and around the Financial District makes a mean “traditional” pie with minced beef and gravy along with a variety of other fillings, like its Canadian pie, with steak and bacon braised with Amsterdam Downtown Brown ale and a savoury gravy.

Pie Squared
3

Pie Squared

Combining math, science and meat pies can only be a good thing at this spot on Bloor East by Sherbourne (with another location at York University). Square-shaped pies (get it?) with periodic-table-like symbols on them contain trusty Guinness, beef & potato or steak & cheese fillings, but also more adventurous ones, like Southern pulled pork or jerk chicken.

Summerhill Market
4

Summerhill Market

Known for its pot pies, this fine grocery store has two locations – one in Summerhill and the other on Mt. Pleasant in North Toronto. Steak, chicken and turkey pies, along with Quebec-style tourtiere, have been prepared in-house for over two decades, and they’ve become classic faves for regulars.

North Shore Pie Co.
5

North Shore Pie Co.

Formerly known as Wiseys, this pie-maker specializes in New Zealand/Kiwi-style pastries. With two locations, one on Roncesvalles and the other on Shorncliffe in Etobicoke, these shops offer house-made, handheld pies filled with steak & cheese, chicken & mushroom or mince & cheese, among others.

Cumbrae's (Queen)
6

Cumbrae's (Queen)

With three locations in the city, this is one of Toronto’s favourite butchers for top-quality meat. The shops also sell prepared foods, like its own pot pies, which are made with leaf lard for the flakiest of crusts. Options include chicken, steak, tourtiere and more.

Hot Oven Bakery (The Kingsway)
7

Hot Oven Bakery (The Kingsway)

Classics like steak & kidney, steak & mushroom, beef or chicken pot pie can be found at this bakery whose four locations favour the west side of town.

Mnandi Pies
8

Mnandi Pies

For something more uncommon, try the Zimbabwean-style pies with steak & onion, beef & kale or chicken & mushroom fillings at this food stall in a repurposed shipping container that’s part of Market 707 on Dundas by Bathurst.

Dundas Park Kitchen
9

Dundas Park Kitchen

Delicious steak & mushroom or chicken pot pies are ready to be devoured at this eatery and bakeshop on Dundas St. W. near Roncesvalles.

