The Best Meat Pies in Toronto
The best meat pies in Toronto have the ideal filling-to-pastry ratio and a flaky pastry crust that holds in all that meaty, savoury deliciousness until you take that much-anticipated first bite. Whether it be British, Australian, Kiwi or even Zimbabwean, there’s a meat pie to satisfy every taste and preference.
Here are the best meat pies in Toronto.
This Aussie pie purveyor with three locations downtown in and around the Financial District makes a mean “traditional” pie with minced beef and gravy along with a variety of other fillings, like its Canadian pie, with steak and bacon braised with Amsterdam Downtown Brown ale and a savoury gravy.
Combining math, science and meat pies can only be a good thing at this spot on Bloor East by Sherbourne (with another location at York University). Square-shaped pies (get it?) with periodic-table-like symbols on them contain trusty Guinness, beef & potato or steak & cheese fillings, but also more adventurous ones, like Southern pulled pork or jerk chicken.
Known for its pot pies, this fine grocery store has two locations – one in Summerhill and the other on Mt. Pleasant in North Toronto. Steak, chicken and turkey pies, along with Quebec-style tourtiere, have been prepared in-house for over two decades, and they’ve become classic faves for regulars.
Formerly known as Wiseys, this pie-maker specializes in New Zealand/Kiwi-style pastries. With two locations, one on Roncesvalles and the other on Shorncliffe in Etobicoke, these shops offer house-made, handheld pies filled with steak & cheese, chicken & mushroom or mince & cheese, among others.
Jesse Milns at North Shore Pie Co.
Join the conversation Load comments