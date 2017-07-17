Best of Toronto
Bianca Venerayan
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
lighting stores toronto

The Best Lighting Stores in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Bianca Venerayan
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best lighting stores in Toronto have everything you can imagine to illuminate your home, office, or commercial space. Essential to interior design and necessary to see in the dark, lighting makes all the difference. It can make or break the ambience in a space.

Here are the best lighting stores in Toronto.

Eclectic Revival
1

Eclectic Revival

Nobody does antique lighting like this Junction mainstay. The small shop is brimming with treasures from every period restored to near perfection. They even offer brilliant custom pieces made from reclaimed materials and fixtures.

Lightform
2

Lightform

What started as a small showroom in Edmonton turned into one of the most well-known lighting suppliers in Canada. Lightform has a sprawling space tucked on Niagara Street, which also houses shop-in-a-shop FLOS. For those with expensive taste, you can find designer lighting fixtures from all over the world here.

Union Lighting
3

Union Lighting

The Castlefield store takes the title as Canada's largest lighting showroom. Inside is a seemingly endless supply of statement fixtures. You could easily spend hours perusing the options. Plus, they're almost always having a sale.

Morba
4

Morba

While this Queen West shop has a collection of furniture and oddities that are certainly odd, it's the funky lighting that brings 'em in. They take over every inch of the ceilings and walls, illuminating the taxidermy heads and vintage signage scattered around the room. They even supply replica versions of designer classics.

Mjolk
5

Mjolk

An interior design store in the Junction that peddles Scandinavian and Japanese designers side by side, Mjolk's lighting selection is thoughtful and sophisticated. Given their uniqueness and careful curation, it'd be hard to find a collection like theirs anywhere else.

Klaus by Nienkamper
6

Klaus by Nienkamper

This King East showroom is about as lavish as it gets, housing exclusive European designers such as Tom Dixon and Daniel Libeskind. If you're looking for an ultra-glossy table lamp or an abstract sculpture masquerading as a chandelier, look no further than here.

Dark Tools
7

Dark Tools

This Leslieville destination offers tools to combat the dark! Distributor of mostly practical lighting like pot lights, spotlights, and small-scale lampposts, this is the go-to for larger projects like home renos or retail spaces. They do carry some decorative pieces, but statement making isn't quite their shtick.

Victorian Revival
8

Victorian Revival

The Castlefield store is an antique lighting buyer, seller, and restorer. Find it jam-packed with ornate antique fixtures, restored and rewired for safe use today. Seriously, there are thousands of unique lighting options in this place in a wide range of price points and eras, no less!

Lampcage
9

Lampcage

The only studio on this list, this Cabbagetown gem essentially acts as Dean Lee's impressive portfolio of intricate lighting. The owner and designer turns found objects, scrap materials, and antiques into stunning, architectural pieces, and hangs them around the space the way an artist displays paintings.

Lead photo by

Andrew Williamson at Mjolk

The Best Lighting Stores in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best Lighting Stores in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

You might also like...

The Best Furniture Stores in Toronto

The Best Vintage Furniture Stores in Toronto

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best Lighting Stores in Toronto

The Best Vegetarian Restaurants in Toronto

The Best Ice Cream in Toronto

The Best Backyard Patios in Toronto

The Best Baguette in Toronto

The Best Sushi Burritos in Toronto

The Best Breakfast Sandwiches in Toronto

The Best Waffles in Toronto