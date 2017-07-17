The Best Lighting Stores in Toronto
The best lighting stores in Toronto have everything you can imagine to illuminate your home, office, or commercial space. Essential to interior design and necessary to see in the dark, lighting makes all the difference. It can make or break the ambience in a space.
Here are the best lighting stores in Toronto.
What started as a small showroom in Edmonton turned into one of the most well-known lighting suppliers in Canada. Lightform has a sprawling space tucked on Niagara Street, which also houses shop-in-a-shop FLOS. For those with expensive taste, you can find designer lighting fixtures from all over the world here.
While this Queen West shop has a collection of furniture and oddities that are certainly odd, it's the funky lighting that brings 'em in. They take over every inch of the ceilings and walls, illuminating the taxidermy heads and vintage signage scattered around the room. They even supply replica versions of designer classics.
This Leslieville destination offers tools to combat the dark! Distributor of mostly practical lighting like pot lights, spotlights, and small-scale lampposts, this is the go-to for larger projects like home renos or retail spaces. They do carry some decorative pieces, but statement making isn't quite their shtick.
The Castlefield store is an antique lighting buyer, seller, and restorer. Find it jam-packed with ornate antique fixtures, restored and rewired for safe use today. Seriously, there are thousands of unique lighting options in this place in a wide range of price points and eras, no less!
The only studio on this list, this Cabbagetown gem essentially acts as Dean Lee's impressive portfolio of intricate lighting. The owner and designer turns found objects, scrap materials, and antiques into stunning, architectural pieces, and hangs them around the space the way an artist displays paintings.
Andrew Williamson at Mjolk
