Best of Toronto
Christina Cheung
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
latin american toronto

The Best Latin American Cafes and Bakeries in Toronto

The best Latin American bakeries and cafes in Toronto cover a broad swath of countries and savoury or sweet treats: Venezuelan arepas, Chilean empanadas, Mexican churros, Argentine alfajores – these enticing options go on and on, and one bite will have you exclaiming, ¡muy rico!

Here are the best Latin American bakeries and cafes in Toronto.

Columbus Bakery
1

Columbus Bakery

With two locations (one on Dufferin near Lawrence Ave. and another by Jane & Wilson), there’s double the opportunity to discover and enjoy the wondrous baked goods from this popular Colombian bakery, with everything from alfajores and buñuelos to empanadas and pan de queso.

El Almacen
2

El Almacen

This laidback Argentine yerba mate cafe on West Queen West makes patrons feel like they’ve been transported to Buenos Aires, with its delicious empanadas and alfajores, its signature mate drinks and its spot-on cortados.

Pancho's Bakery (Bloor and Dufferin)
3

Pancho's Bakery (Bloor and Dufferin)

Best known for its churros (and its elaborate churro cones), this bakery with three locations in the city (Kensington Market, Little Italy and Bloorcourt) also makes other pan dulce (Mexican pastries) such as conchas and the festive Rosca de Reyes.

Arepa Cafe
4

Arepa Cafe

Arepas, gluten-free cornmeal sandwiches, are the reigning street food snack in Caracas, and at this Venezuelan cafe on Queen West. A dizzying array of fillings can be found on the menu, comprising all sorts of meat, seafood and veggie options.

The Empanada Company
5

The Empanada Company

Traditional (Chilean beef, cheese), contemporary (curry coconut chicken, Cajun pulled pork) and mini versions of empanadas can be found at this Etobicoke shop that uses a traditional recipe that originated in Chile as its base. There’s even a dessert version in the form of a Nutella banana s’mores empanada!

Ave Maria Latin Cafe
6

Ave Maria Latin Cafe

Straddling The Annex and Koreatown, this small grocery store/cafe offers Colombian coffee and empanadas (both the Argentine and Colombian versions) plus a bevy of other Latin food faves, like arepas, tamales and Cubano sandwiches.

Gordo Ex Cafe
7

Gordo Ex Cafe

Located on Bathurst just south of Dupont, this Venezuelan cafe serves up generous portions of authentic and tasty tequenos, cachapas, empanadas, arepas and more.

Pasteleria Barreda
8

Pasteleria Barreda

This tiny, low-key mom-and-pop bakery on Christie just south of Dupont bakes up Chilean-style beef, chicken, cheese and spinach empanadas as well as alfajores, should you feel the need for a bit of dessert.

Latin Taste
9

Latin Taste

A mix of Peru, Argentina and Uruguay, the offerings definitely live up to the name of this compact Kensington Market shop. Tamales, empanadas, tortas, alfajores, churros – this place has it all.

Join the conversation Load comments

