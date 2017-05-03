The Best Latin American Cafes and Bakeries in Toronto
The best Latin American bakeries and cafes in Toronto cover a broad swath of countries and savoury or sweet treats: Venezuelan arepas, Chilean empanadas, Mexican churros, Argentine alfajores – these enticing options go on and on, and one bite will have you exclaiming, ¡muy rico!
Here are the best Latin American bakeries and cafes in Toronto.
Traditional (Chilean beef, cheese), contemporary (curry coconut chicken, Cajun pulled pork) and mini versions of empanadas can be found at this Etobicoke shop that uses a traditional recipe that originated in Chile as its base. There’s even a dessert version in the form of a Nutella banana s’mores empanada!
Jesse Milns at El Almacen
