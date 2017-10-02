Best of Toronto
Christina Cheung
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dim sum downtown toronto

The Best Dim Sum in Downtown Toronto

Best of Toronto
Christina Cheung
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best dim sum in downtown Toronto might even hold up to some of the places in Markham, Richmond Hill and Scarborough. Cart service may no longer be in fashion, but har gow, siu mai and cheong fun will always serve as classics.

Here are the best dim sum restaurants in downtown Toronto.

Rosewood Chinese Cuisine
1

Rosewood Chinese Cuisine

All-day dim sum, special pricing on weekdays and AYCE at night make this two-level Chinatown spot an enticing draw. For newbies, there are even helpful pictures on the menu to help decipher what to order.

Crown Princess
2

Crown Princess

Over-the-top, opulent decor at this restaurant located on Bay St. north of Wellesley can be slightly baffling, but don’t let all the Palace of Versailles-like chandeliers and marble distract you from the matter at hand – tasty dim sum, with prices to match the look of the place.

Lai Wah Heen
3

Lai Wah Heen

If you’re looking for super upscale dim sum in a serene environment, then this is your place. Found inside the DoubleTree by Hilton (formerly the Metropolitan Hotel) by Dundas & University, here you can bite into items like lobster dumplings, or ones containing chicken and truffle, along with dishes that feature high-end ingredients like black caviar or foie gras.

Kwan
4

Kwan

With two locations – one at Yonge & St. Clair and a dim sum-only restaurant at York Mills in North York, Kwan offers a modern and elegant take on this popular Cantonese brunch tradition. This is the perfect place to go if you want good food (try the cheong fun, a.k.a, rice noodle rolls) without sacrificing ambiance or service.

Luckee
5

Luckee

Celeb chef/restaurateur Susur Lee’s dim sum parlour that’s part of the Soho Metropolitan Hotel at Wellington & Blue Jays Way boasts beautifully presented all-day dim sum dishes that can be paired with Asian-inspired cocktails from the bar or sake on tap instead of tea.

Dynasty Chinese Cuisine
6

Dynasty Chinese Cuisine

This classic choice for dim sum in Yorkville has sophisticated – and pricey – offerings including tasty steamed scallop dumplings, oven-baked turnip pastries and egg custard rolls.

Pearl Harbourfront
7

Pearl Harbourfront

You can’t go wrong with this gem inside Queens Quay Terminal at Harbourfront that provides dim sum with a view of the water. This is one of the few places that still pushes carts around, although it’s also possible to place orders on a paper card. Be sure to make reservations for tables by a window!

Dim Sum King
8

Dim Sum King

With its specialty in its name, you know exactly what to expect here. Old-school dim sum served old-school style with cart service during peak times, this is the way things should be in Chinatown. Weekday daytime specials make it a popular choice for locals in the area.

Asian Legend
9

Asian Legend

Not a typical dim sum joint, this small local chain specializes in Northern Chinese cuisine (as opposed to Cantonese dishes). Known for its soup-filled dumplings, the once-dingy, now-renovated-and-spiffy spot on Dundas St. W. in Chinatown is the original location before it expanded north to the GTA.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Kwan

The Best Dim Sum in Downtown Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best Dim Sum in Downtown Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

You might also like...

The Best Dim Sum in Toronto

Toronto dim sum restaurants that still do cart service

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best Dim Sum in Downtown Toronto

The Best Burritos in Toronto

The Best Americano in Toronto

The Best Sneaker Shops in Toronto

The Best Hotel Bars in Toronto

The Best Cupcakes in Toronto

The Best Cookies in Toronto

The Best Shawarma in Toronto