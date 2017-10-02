The Best Dim Sum in Downtown Toronto
The best dim sum in downtown Toronto might even hold up to some of the places in Markham, Richmond Hill and Scarborough. Cart service may no longer be in fashion, but har gow, siu mai and cheong fun will always serve as classics.
Here are the best dim sum restaurants in downtown Toronto.
If you’re looking for super upscale dim sum in a serene environment, then this is your place. Found inside the DoubleTree by Hilton (formerly the Metropolitan Hotel) by Dundas & University, here you can bite into items like lobster dumplings, or ones containing chicken and truffle, along with dishes that feature high-end ingredients like black caviar or foie gras.
With two locations – one at Yonge & St. Clair and a dim sum-only restaurant at York Mills in North York, Kwan offers a modern and elegant take on this popular Cantonese brunch tradition. This is the perfect place to go if you want good food (try the cheong fun, a.k.a, rice noodle rolls) without sacrificing ambiance or service.
You can’t go wrong with this gem inside Queens Quay Terminal at Harbourfront that provides dim sum with a view of the water. This is one of the few places that still pushes carts around, although it’s also possible to place orders on a paper card. Be sure to make reservations for tables by a window!
Not a typical dim sum joint, this small local chain specializes in Northern Chinese cuisine (as opposed to Cantonese dishes). Known for its soup-filled dumplings, the once-dingy, now-renovated-and-spiffy spot on Dundas St. W. in Chinatown is the original location before it expanded north to the GTA.
Jesse Milns at Kwan
