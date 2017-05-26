The Best Bibimbap in Toronto
The best bibimbap in Toronto makes for a deeply satisfying classic Korean dish. This one-bowl wonder always includes veggies that you get to mix (bibim) in with the rice (bap) yourself. Often topped with an egg, just add some gochujang, and you’ve got yourself some comfort in a bowl.
Here's the best bibimbap in Toronto.
There are a whopping 10 different kinds of bibimbap – six dolsot and four in regular bowls – to choose from at this bunsik (cheap Korean eats) place located in Koreatown on Bloor. From the more stereotypical beef bulgogi or fresh tofu to spicy squid, chicken or pork, this spot covers just about every possible option.
Situated at Dundas & Bay, in an area that's beginning to turn into a Little Japan, this Korean resto hands-down wins for greatest variety of bibimbap, with a dozen different types, including more atypical choices like eel, shrimp, salmon and L.A. ribs. Best of all, you can add cheese!
On Eglinton West just west of Bathurst, this place calls itself a “Korean stone bowl riceteria,” and since it's named after the topic of this list, it obviously knows its dolsot bibimbap. Every version starts off with a base of assorted veggies and a choice of protein, six different sauces and white or brown rice along with the option to add a bunch of extras like BBQ beef, tofu or mushrooms.
Hector Vasquez at Chaban. Additional photos by elekricmongoose and rika6213
