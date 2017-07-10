Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
baguette toronto

The Best Baguette in Toronto

The best baguette in Toronto proves that Canadians bake a mean loaf of French bread. Spongy and snowy in the middle and crusty and golden on the outside, there’s nothing like walking home with a long baguette sticking out of your grocery bag.

Here is the best baguette in Toronto.

Blackbird Baking Co.
1

Blackbird Baking Co.

The baguettes at this Kensington bakery are the stuff of legend, twisted to thin points at the tips and beautifully scored and charred on top. You can find them not only here but at other shops and cafes throughout Toronto, like Pacific Park Social.

Bonjour Brioche
2

Bonjour Brioche

This Queen East spot bakes fresh baguette with long scores and dusted generously with flour, serving it with all the entrees in their cafe and using it for brie and garlic or caramelized onion and dijon sandwiches.

Prairie Boy Bread
3

Prairie Boy Bread

These College Bakers crank out long loaves of beautifully golden baguette. They use fresh locally milled organic wheat delivered weekly for all their hand-shaped breads.

Petite Thuet (King East)
4

Petite Thuet (King East)

Marc Thuet is known by the bakeries that bear his name across the city, and the baguette here is pointy on both ends with wide oval scores that reveal the crusty gluten beneath.

Pain Perdu
5

Pain Perdu

This St. Clair spot makes baguette that are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside in true French style. Their baguette is used to make roast beef and melty cheese sandwiches, too.

Woodlot
6

Woodlot

This College place directly adjacent to Bar Raval has a full-time baker, Jeff Connell, who cranks out Red Fife sourdough baguettes which are served in the restaurant with salty whipped butter spread.

Ma Maison
7

Ma Maison

This Etobicoke French boulangerie makes baguettes just like you would taste in Paris, also using them to serve up incredible ham and cheese, roast beef, salmon, or pate sandwiches.

Thobors (Mt. Pleasant)
8

Thobors (Mt. Pleasant)

With several locations in the city, the baguette here comes in white, sunflower seed, flax seed, and pumpkin seed varieties, all with a beautifully bubbly surface.

Chabichou (College St.)
9

Chabichou (College St.)

This spot at the western edge of Little Italy has your fresh out of the oven, crunchy baguette waiting, and also makes Madrange ham, emmental, and dijon or prosciutto pesto sandwiches with this bread.

