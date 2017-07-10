The Best Baguette in Toronto
The best baguette in Toronto proves that Canadians bake a mean loaf of French bread. Spongy and snowy in the middle and crusty and golden on the outside, there’s nothing like walking home with a long baguette sticking out of your grocery bag.
Here is the best baguette in Toronto.
The baguettes at this Kensington bakery are the stuff of legend, twisted to thin points at the tips and beautifully scored and charred on top. You can find them not only here but at other shops and cafes throughout Toronto, like Pacific Park Social.
Jesse Milns at Blackbird Baking Co.
