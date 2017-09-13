Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 6 hours ago
poke bowl toronto

The Best Poke Bowl in Toronto

The best poke bowl in Toronto has mastered the Hawaiian raw fish dish that’s become a craze almost as popular as sushi itself. Rice or other bases like zucchini noodles or salad provide the foundation for a medley of fun ingredients not limited to marinated tuna, salmon, or other seafood, but also tofu, veggies, and much more, often up to you.

Here is where to find the best poke bowl in Toronto.

Poke Guys
1

Poke Guys

This poke spot on Elizabeth does the simple dish justice. Signature salmon poke bowls include spicy, honey ginger and shoyu options, as well as signature kimchi shrimp, wasabi octopus, and veggie with clementines, avocado, and edamame, or you can dream up your own bowl.

Calii Love
2

Calii Love

This burgeoning chain with locations on King West and Yorkville names their poke bowls after how you want to feel (like "Hopeful") rather than ingredients like black rice, sweet potato noodles and shaved cabbage topped with salmon, tuna and/or tofu.

North Poke
3

North Poke

This poke shack in Kensington Market butchers, mixes and marinates all their own fish in house. The Big Wave (tuna, jalapeno citrus marinade, and black garlic mayo) and Waimea (salmon and togarashi mayo) are especially popular, and well-portioned, too.

Rolltation
4

Rolltation

With locations in Little Tokyo and Yonge and Eglinton, this popular mini-chain makes one of the best poke burritos in the city. That doesn’t mean fish fans don’t also go wild for their poke bowls, which come in not only marine varieties but also include cheddar chicken, kimchi beef, and fruity tofu.

Pokito
5

Pokito

You'll really fill up at this poke destination near Queen and Spadina. Massive poke bowls come in pre-concocted combinations but it’s also easy to top them any way you want assembly line style. I especially recommend the sweet and slightly spicy pineapple chow.

Hoki Poke
6

Hoki Poke

With two locations in Toronto including the original in Rosedale, this small poke hut serves spicy salmon, kimchi salmon, chicken mayo and veggie lover bowls on bases of black rice or chopped romaine lettuce.

Poke Box
7

Poke Box

Steps from the Financial District on Toronto St, this poke spot lets you choose between a grain blend, sushi rice, spring mix or zucchini as a base for signature tuna and salmon, crab salad, and spicy salmon poke boxes with unique topping options like arare, furikake and coconut.

Square Fish
8

Square Fish

Near Queen and Spadina, this little shop serves poke bowls popping with fresh ingredients like shrimp, salmon, edamame, tobiko and avocado.

Lawai'a Poke
9

Lawai'a Poke

This King and Bathurst spot lets you assemble your own poke bowls starting with bases of white or brown rice or zucchini noodles, adding salmon, tuna or tofu, and topping them off with hot jalapenos or sliced radish, sesame seeds, or crab salad.

