The Best Poke Bowl in Toronto
The best poke bowl in Toronto has mastered the Hawaiian raw fish dish that’s become a craze almost as popular as sushi itself. Rice or other bases like zucchini noodles or salad provide the foundation for a medley of fun ingredients not limited to marinated tuna, salmon, or other seafood, but also tofu, veggies, and much more, often up to you.
Here is where to find the best poke bowl in Toronto.
With locations in Little Tokyo and Yonge and Eglinton, this popular mini-chain makes one of the best poke burritos in the city. That doesn’t mean fish fans don’t also go wild for their poke bowls, which come in not only marine varieties but also include cheddar chicken, kimchi beef, and fruity tofu.
Jesse Milns at North Poke
Join the conversation Load comments