The best poke bowl in Toronto has mastered the Hawaiian raw fish dish that’s become a craze almost as popular as sushi itself. Rice or other bases like zucchini noodles or salad provide the foundation for a medley of fun ingredients not limited to marinated tuna, salmon, or other seafood, but also tofu, veggies, and much more, often up to you.

Here is where to find the best poke bowl in Toronto.