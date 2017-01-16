Best of Toronto
The Best New Fashion Stores in Toronto for 2016

The best new fashion stores in Toronto allow you to really wear your heart on your sleeve. These boutiques offer more than the standard cookie-cutter chain store fashion to bring clotheshorses in the city garb as unique as we are.

Here the best new fashion stores that opened in Toronto during 2016.

Peace Collective
1

Peace Collective

You’ve doubtless spotted this company’s iconic graphic tees and sweaters on the subway if you didn’t already get an item from their Ossington shop. Bold statements like “Toronto vs. Everybody” are paired with donations to charity with purchases.

Reigning Champ Toronto
2

Reigning Champ Toronto

This upscale but minimalist streetwear brand specializes in athletic fashion, and also makes designer soccer balls. The made in Canada brand is based out of Vancouver and came to Ossington this year.

Stole My Heart
3

Stole My Heart

This Dundas West lingerie store offers a gentle touch and frilly and less frilly things for women of all shapes, sizes and styles. In a pretty boho environment, seek all your supportive and boudoir needs.

Pearls & Pockets
4

Pearls & Pockets

A vintage clothing store on Queen West, this place wins hearts with its sweet evening wear and beautiful dresses. They also have jewellery, evening bags and pants.

Studio Fitzroy
5

Studio Fitzroy

The modern cry, “Why buy when you can rent?” has been answered by the two women who once ran the Fitzroy Boutique pop-up on Ossington in the form of a rental gown boutique. Pick out an outfit in their homey upper floor space on Dundas West and don’t forget to grab a Drake prayer candle.

Tusk
6

Tusk

A new West Queen West gem, Tusk is an independent women's boutique repping brands from all over the world like The Fifth Label and Wolf Circus. The simple but unique items at this shop never fail to stand out.

Outclass
7

Outclass

The name says it all here: everything in this store is made in Toronto, luxury items like coats, shirts and pants that are built to last and precisely designed down to the most minute detail. Find lifelong neutrals at this shop at Dufferin and College.

18 Waits
8

18 Waits

This menswear store on West Queen West features impeccably tailored shirts in scrupulously chosen prints and fabrics, like waxed cotton. If you have a little one, they need not cramp your style in matching mini outfits available here.

The Imperative
9

The Imperative

Who says carnivores get to have all the fun when it comes to fashion? This Parkdale spot has the finest vegan leather in the form of crop tops, suede jackets, bags and shoes.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at the Imperative

