The Best New Fashion Stores in Toronto for 2016
The best new fashion stores in Toronto allow you to really wear your heart on your sleeve. These boutiques offer more than the standard cookie-cutter chain store fashion to bring clotheshorses in the city garb as unique as we are.
Here the best new fashion stores that opened in Toronto during 2016.
The modern cry, “Why buy when you can rent?” has been answered by the two women who once ran the Fitzroy Boutique pop-up on Ossington in the form of a rental gown boutique. Pick out an outfit in their homey upper floor space on Dundas West and don’t forget to grab a Drake prayer candle.
Hector Vasquez at the Imperative
