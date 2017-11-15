Tech
Lisa Power
Posted 3 hours ago
Toronto not making it easy to own an electric car

Forward-thinking drivers in Toronto have begun to face a problem with their electric vehicles: where exactly can they charge them?

Right now there are designated charging stations around the city and in condo parking lots, but yesterday a resident called for more flexibility when it comes to residential charging options only to see her request refused by city council.

The East York resident apparently bought a new Tesla but applied to the city for permission to build a parking pad as she needs somewhere to charge it. Her request was denied.

Toronto lags behind other big cities when it comes to accommodating electric cars by making it a challenge to charge them for anyone who doesn't have a driveway.

The issue has been a concern for many since demand for electric cars in growing, and some have resorted to finding DIY solutions to compensate for the lack of charging stations.

There's some room for cautious optimism, though. At its last meeting, Toronto City Council voted to begin a pilot program that would test street charging stations in a variety of wards.

That's welcome news, but with interest in electric car ownership dramatically on the rise, the city will need to do more to accommodate these vehicles. 

