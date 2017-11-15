Toronto not making it easy to own an electric car

Forward-thinking drivers in Toronto have begun to face a problem with their electric vehicles: where exactly can they charge them?

Right now there are designated charging stations around the city and in condo parking lots, but yesterday a resident called for more flexibility when it comes to residential charging options only to see her request refused by city council.

Woman who bought a Tesla tries to convince Toronto & East York community council to let her build a parking pad in her front yard so she can charge it. Opinion appears split on this. This is very Toronto & East York community council — Jennifer Pagliaro (@jpags) November 14, 2017

The East York resident apparently bought a new Tesla but applied to the city for permission to build a parking pad as she needs somewhere to charge it. Her request was denied.

Toronto & East York community council refuses the parking pad for the Tesla in a 6-3 vote, meaning this resident has to now choose between her new house or her new Tesla — Jennifer Pagliaro (@jpags) November 14, 2017

Toronto lags behind other big cities when it comes to accommodating electric cars by making it a challenge to charge them for anyone who doesn't have a driveway.

I wonder if anyone at the city is actually looking at how to solve this actual problem that will only be getting worse in coming years. — Sean Galbraith (@PlannerSean) November 15, 2017

The issue has been a concern for many since demand for electric cars in growing, and some have resorted to finding DIY solutions to compensate for the lack of charging stations.

i've seen people using street parking plug a block heater into an extension cord what makes her so special — davenport & oakwood (@foothillsTO) November 15, 2017

There's some room for cautious optimism, though. At its last meeting, Toronto City Council voted to begin a pilot program that would test street charging stations in a variety of wards.

That's welcome news, but with interest in electric car ownership dramatically on the rise, the city will need to do more to accommodate these vehicles.