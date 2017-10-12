Tech
Lisa Power
Posted 50 minutes ago
hyper loop virgin Toronto

Virgin now on board for hyperloop between Toronto and Montreal

There's an exciting new development in the plan to create a Toronto-Montreal hyperloop route. British multinational corporation Virgin has decided to attach its name to the project.

The company announced its partnership and the slapping of 'Virgin' onto Hyperloop One today. Given this massive corporate backing, it's at least somewhat more likely that the futuristic transit system becomes a reality at some point.

But, of course, it's also a great way to gain even more exposure for the Virgin name as the project develops.

Virgin Group's founder Richard Brandon was pictured hanging out at the test site in Las Vegas recently and showcased some of the construction that's currently underway.

The Hyperloop is set to revolutionize long distance travel. In the case of a potential Montreal-Toronto route, it would make the trip in a mere 39 minutes by using electricity to propel a pressurized pod through a tunnel at rapid speeds.

While the project is still a long  way from nearing completion, it's certainly gaining momentum. 

