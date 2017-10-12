Virgin now on board for hyperloop between Toronto and Montreal

There's an exciting new development in the plan to create a Toronto-Montreal hyperloop route. British multinational corporation Virgin has decided to attach its name to the project.

The company announced its partnership and the slapping of 'Virgin' onto Hyperloop One today. Given this massive corporate backing, it's at least somewhat more likely that the futuristic transit system becomes a reality at some point.

But, of course, it's also a great way to gain even more exposure for the Virgin name as the project develops.

Introducing @virgin @hyperloopone - the world's most revolutionary train service http://virg.in/ohx A post shared by Richard Branson (@richardbranson) on Oct 12, 2017 at 8:10am PDT

Virgin Group's founder Richard Brandon was pictured hanging out at the test site in Las Vegas recently and showcased some of the construction that's currently underway.

Two great brands working together to change how the world moves. https://t.co/PQhl7OKZcg — Hyperloop One (@HyperloopOne) October 12, 2017

The Toronto-Montreal route was recently chosen as one of the finalists in Hyperloop's global challenge, as Hypercan, a group of Canadian engineers, showcased the potential of building a connection between the cities.

The Hyperloop is set to revolutionize long distance travel. In the case of a potential Montreal-Toronto route, it would make the trip in a mere 39 minutes by using electricity to propel a pressurized pod through a tunnel at rapid speeds.

While the project is still a long way from nearing completion, it's certainly gaining momentum.