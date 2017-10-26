Tech
Google Donut shop

Google just opened a free donut shop in Toronto

Tech
Amy Carlberg
Posted 11 hours ago
Google just opened a donut shop in Toronto and they're giving away free donuts today and tomorrow. There's a been a line snaking out of the pastel pink pop-up that takes centre stage at Dundas Square all day.

Google Donut shop

Those patient enough to queue up for the experience have the chance of winning a little pink house-shaped box containing either donuts or a Google Home Mini.

Google Donut shopThe idea is that their new Google Home Mini, Google’s version of a Siri or Alexa type product, is even smaller than a donut and remarkably somehow capable of delivering as much enjoyment.

Google Donut shopNo one walks away empty handed: even boxes of donuts come with a coupon for a percentage off the purchase of a mini.

Google Donut shop

The “Donut Shop” performs a trompe l’oeil by placing black Google Home Minis near chocolate foam “donuts,” red ones near pink donuts, and white ones near vanilla donuts.

Google Donut shop

Step inside the futuristic pop-up and be confronted by a booth that’s part 2001: A Space Odyssey and part fifties diner.

Google Donut shopRing a bell and the Google Home Mini turns on, and you can ask it anything you like: whether you should wear a jacket today, where to find the best poutine or coffee in Toronto, or whether dogs can eat donuts.

Google Donut shop

While the Google Home Mini is answering one of the little pink boxes drops down a chute, ready to be opened so its sugary or tech savvy contents can be discovered.

Google Donut shop

Donuts were made locally at College Street's Jelly Modern Doughnuts shop, which specializes in gourmet versions of this classic treat.

Google Donut shop

Flavours don’t get as extravagant as the s’mores or maple bacon offerings at the College bakery, but you do have a chance at sampling an Instagrammable vanilla pink or blue marble donut.

Google Donut shopThere are free vanilla donuts topped with pink sprinkles and chocolate ones topped with chocolate shavings too.

Google Donut shop

The pop-up shop is only giving away free donuts and Google Home Minis Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Google Donut shop

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

