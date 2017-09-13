Tech
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 9 hours ago
elevate toronto

Toronto tech sector booming but spelling is a problem

Toronto's ambitious new diversity-focused tech festival kicked off on Tuesday with a series of rousing, TED talk-style speeches at the Sony Centre.

About 3,000 people attended the all-day event, but everyone else could get the play-by-play via Twitter. 

Toronto Mayor John Tory's Tuesday afternoon speech was one of the most-anticipated and celebrated events of the day. 

Unfortunately for the person who prepared his slides, it was also one of the most-photographed.

Is it petty to point out the glaring, boldly underlined spelling mistake behind our mayor's head?

Most definitely – especially in light of how impressive that statistic is. But hey, this is what I do. And I'm not alone.

The Elevate Toronto Festival, which runs until Sept. 14th, continues today with panels and sessions on artificial intelligence, biometrics, genomics, VR, AR, FinTech, Blockchain, and a whole bunch of other smart things that are thrusting our city forward.

Our spelling industry may not be thriving, but our tech industry certainly is – and that's a good thing, economically speaking.

Spelling skills don't pay the bills like innovation does.

Lead photo by

U 31 Design

