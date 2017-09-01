Tech
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto startups

See inside the offices of Toronto's hottest startups

Tech
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Ever wondered if tech startup offices actually have putting greens, hammocks, arcades, and ping pong rooms bouncing beside harvest table-style desks lined with computers, all surrounded by palm tree wallpaper?

One Toronto event hopes to blow the lid off this mystery with a "Doors Open" style free-for-all inside some of the city's coolest tech startups. 

Startup Open House is an annual event that happens in Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal allowing folks to see and interact with local tech businesses.

Ok, it's also a casual way to see what's out there in Toronto's homegrown startup landscape and a chance to get inspired and see what exists outside of the more institutional offices spaces that dot the city. 

Different from the NewCo event also this month, which takes folks on tours of established tech companies in Toronto, this free, all-access event takes inside fresher tech companies, bubbling just beneath the surface. 

Taking place September 28 from 4 to 8 p.m. office spaces like Top Hat, Wealthsimple, Foodora, 500px , Riipen, and Nascent Digital are all onboard to show you how they run things. 

Larger hubs like Shopify, MaRS Discovery District, DMZ, Creative Destruction Lab, Imagination Catalyst Entrepreneurs and Project Spaces are also part of the party, which has been happening since 2013. 

Tickets to the one-day doors open event are free; all you have to do is register starting September 1.

Lead photo by

Tom Ryaboi

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Tech

See inside the offices of Toronto's hottest startups

Toronto's top tech startups are throwing a street party

In this Toronto office everyone works in the dark

Toronto ranked one of the top cities for tech jobs

Toronto is getting a new three-day tech festival

Government says all phones in Canada must be sold unlocked

Virtual reality lounges are taking over Toronto

How to rent an apartment in Toronto