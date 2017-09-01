See inside the offices of Toronto's hottest startups

Ever wondered if tech startup offices actually have putting greens, hammocks, arcades, and ping pong rooms bouncing beside harvest table-style desks lined with computers, all surrounded by palm tree wallpaper?

One Toronto event hopes to blow the lid off this mystery with a "Doors Open" style free-for-all inside some of the city's coolest tech startups.

Startup Open House is an annual event that happens in Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal allowing folks to see and interact with local tech businesses.

Ok, it's also a casual way to see what's out there in Toronto's homegrown startup landscape and a chance to get inspired and see what exists outside of the more institutional offices spaces that dot the city.

Different from the NewCo event also this month, which takes folks on tours of established tech companies in Toronto, this free, all-access event takes inside fresher tech companies, bubbling just beneath the surface.

Taking place September 28 from 4 to 8 p.m. office spaces like Top Hat, Wealthsimple, Foodora, 500px , Riipen, and Nascent Digital are all onboard to show you how they run things.

Larger hubs like Shopify, MaRS Discovery District, DMZ, Creative Destruction Lab, Imagination Catalyst Entrepreneurs and Project Spaces are also part of the party, which has been happening since 2013.

Tickets to the one-day doors open event are free; all you have to do is register starting September 1.