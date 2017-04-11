Tech
Giant virtual reality lounge opening soon in Toronto

If you want to escape the city this summer, you won't actually have to leave Toronto to get away. That's because there's a new virtual reality lounge opening later this month.

House of VR will open at 639 Queen Street West (that's where Nuvango used to be). It's having its opening party on April 27.

This VR lounge aims to fill the same niche as adult entertainment venues such as escape rooms and board game cafes.

It'll feature 10 view units for 360-degree films and 13 play suites for VR games. There will also be an interactive art component with a colour-changing mural.

Last year, Toronto got a pop-up VR cinema at Milk Glass Co. gallery, which proved very popular.

Bruce Reeve

