The top 3D printers and printing services in Toronto

3D printers and printing services in Toronto have grown over the years as much as the technology has. There was most definitely an explosive amount of interest a few years ago, and while the buzz has subsided a bit, the industry continues to evolve and become more accessible to everyone.

Here are my picks for the top 3D printing services in Toronto.

This full-service 3D printing and design studio on Dundas East in Leslieville is here to help you digitize any idea that exists in your mind. They have an army of in-house industrial designers that will help realize a personal, professional or even industrial project and can deliver a prototype as soon as 24 hours later.

Get a free quote from this Chinatown studio before your project even begins. They have a fast turnaround and specialize in scaled models, hardware enclosures, parts and components, art and sculpture, as well as fashion accessories.

Though their home base is on Stewart Avenue near King and Bathurst, this studio has been known to take their 3D printers to Toronto bars and teach design until last call. They offer 3D printing pop-up courses to let large groups dream up their own creations, as well as one-on-one training.

Located westward on College Street, this co-working studio has an on-site prototyping lab and free coffee. It's a great spot if you need to create a prototype for a project as they have all the hardware and personalized product packaging. They'll totally help if it's also just a hobby project.

From the novice DIY'er to pro makers, artists and designers, this maker studio welcomes everyone are their studio near Main subway station. They have multiple basic 3D printers as well as the Airwolf3D HD, which is like the Terminator or printers. It's massive, impressive and you can get help here or work on your own.

Redefining the selfie, this cool studio at Queen West and Augusta lets you create 3D mininature "scultraits" of whatever/whoever you have in mind. Kind of creepy, kind of mind blowing, all you need to do is visit the studio, get a scan, choose a pose and enjoy a figure of yourself forever. They can also create 3D busts if you need to get serious.

Attention inventors young and old. This Spadina tech lab is a place for wannabe mad scientists who want to invent and create, but access to the laboratory to make that happen. If you're a skilled tech maker, you'll already be very comfortable here. They've got 3D printers, workshops and training and bootcamps if you need them.

The Digital Innovation Hubs inside the library offers 3D printers, 3D scanners and design software.You can download ready-to-print designs from existing websites or use their 3D scanner and software to modify a design or create your own. Printers are available on a first-come, first-served basis, or may be reserved by calling ahead at three locations.

The Toronto Tool Library's East side location offers 3D printing for non-makerspace members. They have a range of colours and rates, which depend on the type of job and effort, help, formatting and assistance required to get it done. Allow a few days for an order review to come back to you.

This professional printing house offers 3D printing as well as 3D selfie studio to create a 3D version of yourself. They'll help design and create your 3D creation as well and have finishing services like sanding and painting to make sure the project is complete. It's all available at their Wellington Street location in the Financial District.