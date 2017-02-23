You can now get free Wi-Fi along West Queen West
You'll no longer have to use up your data if you're Snapchatting or Instagraming along West Queen West. That's because the neighbourhood now has free Wi-Fi.
Yesterday, the West Queen West BIA (or Business Improvement Area) announced it was teaming up with a company called Besify to provide Wi-Fi along Queen Street West between Niagara and Markham streets.
West Queen West Launches " #FREE #WQW #WiFi " with @BesifyInc from Niagara St to Markham St tomorrow, Feb 23rd! https://t.co/W5xEP02Cn4 pic.twitter.com/nPUVNsIOZI— WQW (@WestQueenWest) February 22, 2017
The nearby Queen Street West BIA will also offer free Wi-Fi soon at two new parkettes slated to open this fall.
Join the conversation Load comments