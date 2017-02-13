Toronto startup lets you skip the doctor's office

It's easy to put off going to see the doctor. Waiting rooms are annoying and so is taking time off work. That's why one local doctor started Maple, which lets you see a physician online whenever you want.

"Maple is a complement to the current system, not a substitute," said Maple founder Dr. Belchetz in a news release. "The majority of the doctors on Maple work full-time in clinics or hospitals and are using Maple in their downtime to help patients."

This telemedicine service, for non-emergencies only, isn't covered by OHIP. If you're willing to pay, each Maple appointment costs $49 on weekdays, $79 on weekends and $99 from midnight until 7 a.m. There are also yearly plans available.

Unlike Telehealth Ontario, Maple lets you speak to a doctor, meaning you can prescriptions and sick notes via video chat.

Maple is the latest entrant into Toronto's telemedicine market. It joins a group of locally based apps and platforms that aim to quickly connect patients with healthcare professionals.

Akira, for instance, functions just like Maple. However, it's a mobile app that gives users access (via text or video chat) to doctors and nurses.

In a more Uber-like fashion, HippoMD provides on-demand house calls, a service that's actually covered by OHIP.

Meanwhile, the website iamsick.ca, which operates across Canada, lets Torontonians book doctors appointments online and also has a virtual waiting room so you don't need to linger longer than necessary.