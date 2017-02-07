Tech
Amy Grief
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
snapchat toronto

New Toronto school offers free Snapchat lessons

Tech
Amy Grief
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Ryerson University's Digital Media Zone, or the DMZ, is one of the leading tech incubators in the world. And its latest initiative is open to the public - not just tech forward-thinking startups.

Sandbox is the DMZ's so-called community arm. It just launched and it offers free, hands-on programs and courses to the Toronto community.

Upcoming classes include Snapchat 101, Intro to Music Production and Skills to Succeed in Consulting. All of these will be held in Ryerson's Student Learning Centre at 341 Yonge St.

If you're new to Snapchat and are looking for people to follow you can find us at blogTO. We often snap about new restaurants and other businesses, as well as cover events we're attending.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Tech

New Toronto school offers free Snapchat lessons

Two Toronto parks will soon offer free internet

University of Toronto to offer eSports scholarship

The top 10 Toronto social media hits & blunders in 2016

Someone just created an Uber for truck rentals in Toronto

You can now watch all the TEDxToronto 2016 videos online

Amazon Prime Video just launched in Canada

Toronto home to 3rd highest paid YouTuber in the world