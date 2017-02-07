New Toronto school offers free Snapchat lessons

Ryerson University's Digital Media Zone, or the DMZ, is one of the leading tech incubators in the world. And its latest initiative is open to the public - not just tech forward-thinking startups.

Sandbox is the DMZ's so-called community arm. It just launched and it offers free, hands-on programs and courses to the Toronto community.

Upcoming classes include Snapchat 101, Intro to Music Production and Skills to Succeed in Consulting. All of these will be held in Ryerson's Student Learning Centre at 341 Yonge St.

A new mandate, new look and endless potential. Introducing Sandbox by DMZ: sandboxdmz.ca 😎 pic.twitter.com/xTu8NmgbLC — Sandbox (@SandboxDMZ) February 1, 2017

If you're new to Snapchat and are looking for people to follow you can find us at blogTO. We often snap about new restaurants and other businesses, as well as cover events we're attending.