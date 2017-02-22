New Toronto app offers instant access to mental health services

There are plenty of barriers for those seeking mental health services in Toronto. That's why one company developed a platform enabling anyone to get help at home.

Inkblot connects Canadians (ages 18 and above) with counsellors (including social workers and psychologists) who provide psychotherapy - or talk therapy - via video chat.

Dr. Arash Zohoor, a doctor in the Hamilton area who also practices psychotherapy, founded the company along with a developer. He was frustrated after realizing he didn't have enough time to see all his patients in office.

Julie Sabine, VP of marketing and sales, says Inkblot works with 50 counsellors and users can simply sign up, fill out a short survey and book an appointment with one they feel comfortable with.

“We’re trying to make it as transparent as possible because right now the mental health world is the opposite of transparent,” she says.

Since psychotherapy isn't covered by OHIP, each Inkblot session costs $75. However, Sabine says she and her team are working to offer more affordable (and even free) sessions.

A team of six, half of whom are based in Toronto, run the organization, which had its soft launch in December.

This online service joins numerous other initiatives aiming to make it easier for Torontonians access healthcare-related services, including telemedicine companies such as Maple and Akira.

And Inkblot isn't the first such mental health service to arrive in Toronto. TranQool is another organization that offers video-based counselling as well as cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT).

It entered the market two years ago and is a finalist for a Canadian Startup Award.